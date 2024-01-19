- AI-Optimization, some of the enemies with more complicated skills should act much faster now.
- Corrected the cost and requirement for the Skill "Protective Light"
- Cultist now also gain Sneak Attacker at lvl 12. (I want to add the sneak attack skill to more enemies but due to the high amount of damage it can give, it needs some careful testing first.)
- Fixed an issue where when selecting a gem for an enhancement, it would only display one bonus even if it had several bonuses
- Added two enhancement slots to the Jotun Greatsword
- Pathfinding: When selecting a tile to move to, the pathfinding will now automatically avoid a trap if you have sufficient movement.
- Fixed some visual bugs with certain hairstyles
Our Adventurer Guild update for 19 January 2024
Patch 0.745
Patchnotes via Steam Community
