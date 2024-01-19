 Skip to content

Delusion update for 19 January 2024

Version 1.2.0 is now available!

Build 13221486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Fixed achievement progression not always getting displayed properly
  • Fixed fullscreen resolution being incorrect on Mac devices with a notch and a few other macOS-related issues
  • Fixed a minor controller configuration issue
  • Improved achievement handling
  • Improved controller vibration patterns
  • Improved font and post-processing rendering quality and performance
  • Made the intro cinematic always skippable
  • Made the "Little Big Universe" more easily achievable during regular playthroughs

Xbox Series S|X and Xbox One ports are coming later in 2024.

Stay tuned for more updates!

