Version 1.2.0 is now available!

Changes:
- Fixed achievement progression not always getting displayed properly
- Fixed fullscreen resolution being incorrect on Mac devices with a notch and a few other macOS-related issues
- Fixed a minor controller configuration issue
- Improved achievement handling
- Improved controller vibration patterns
- Improved font and post-processing rendering quality and performance
- Made the intro cinematic always skippable
- Made the "Little Big Universe" more easily achievable during regular playthroughs
Xbox Series S|X and Xbox One ports are coming later in 2024.
Stay tuned for more updates!
Changed files in this update