 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infected update for 19 January 2024

PATCH FIX 05

Share · View all patches · Build 13221408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Story Mission
  • New 3d Menu
  • 4+ New Interface Languages
  • Weapons Improvements
  • Performance Optimization
  • Work Bench Improvements
  • Key Bindings Settings
  • New Weapon
  • Infected Sound

Changed files in this update

Depot 1489141 Depot 1489141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link