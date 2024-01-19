- New Story Mission
- New 3d Menu
- 4+ New Interface Languages
- Weapons Improvements
- Performance Optimization
- Work Bench Improvements
- Key Bindings Settings
- New Weapon
- Infected Sound
Infected update for 19 January 2024
PATCH FIX 05
Patchnotes via Steam Community
