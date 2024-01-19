 Skip to content

ThroneForge - The Fortress War update for 19 January 2024

Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 13221330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Research system, has been removed. Now you can upgrade each tower instead.

Let me know what you think.

Happy Gaming, and thank you for playing ThroneForge.

