Profile System, QoL, and More - 1.0.5 (Patch)

We've got a fresh new update hot out the oven, this time with numerous smaller improvements and several bug fixes.

A lot of these changes are here to pave the way to 1,1, which should be coming out early February, but in the meantime, we hope you continue to enjoy Diceheart!

New Features

Added a profile system, so you can now have up to 10 runs with different meta progression states going at once.

Balance Adjustments

Made elements offered at the forge more consistent, so levels will now always offer 4 elements (and all 5 in the first and last).

Reduced Himitsu's trick upgrade requirement from 50 healing to 20.

Changed BF Sound Wave's quantum D8 into a D4.

Made Unrefined Randinium, Refined Randinium, and Tempering Temperance able to upgrade holy and necro dice.

Further increased chance of getting offered subsequent Blessings/Curses, and gave Curses a bigger increment to reflect the higher difficulty of playing with them.

Made [spoiler]Order[/spoiler] recharge your once per battle tricks upon defeat.

Added more trick charge points to the final boss.

Stopped Punch from counting boss mobs for its secret purpose.

Reduced Rechargeable Battery's charge requirement from 6 to 5.

Minor Changes

Withered enemies' attack dice now display their penalised damage value in grey.

You can now auto-allocate holy/necro dice to your power gauge by clicking on it.

Marked gambit slots with X, Y, and Z to help certain descriptions make more sense.

Reduced the volume of [spoiler]the Flying Agaric's mine[/spoiler] beeps.

Gambits now prioritise normal dice if they have the same value as an elemental die and both are valid for the slot.

Added another indicator for D-Booster that shows its bonus damage.

Fixes