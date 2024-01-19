Profile System, QoL, and More - 1.0.5 (Patch)

We've got a fresh new update hot out the oven, this time with numerous smaller improvements and several bug fixes.
A lot of these changes are here to pave the way to 1,1, which should be coming out early February, but in the meantime, we hope you continue to enjoy Diceheart!
New Features
- Added a profile system, so you can now have up to 10 runs with different meta progression states going at once.
Balance Adjustments
- Made elements offered at the forge more consistent, so levels will now always offer 4 elements (and all 5 in the first and last).
- Reduced Himitsu's trick upgrade requirement from 50 healing to 20.
- Changed BF Sound Wave's quantum D8 into a D4.
- Made Unrefined Randinium, Refined Randinium, and Tempering Temperance able to upgrade holy and necro dice.
- Further increased chance of getting offered subsequent Blessings/Curses, and gave Curses a bigger increment to reflect the higher difficulty of playing with them.
- Made [spoiler]Order[/spoiler] recharge your once per battle tricks upon defeat.
- Added more trick charge points to the final boss.
- Stopped Punch from counting boss mobs for its secret purpose.
- Reduced Rechargeable Battery's charge requirement from 6 to 5.
Minor Changes
- Withered enemies' attack dice now display their penalised damage value in grey.
- You can now auto-allocate holy/necro dice to your power gauge by clicking on it.
- Marked gambit slots with X, Y, and Z to help certain descriptions make more sense.
- Reduced the volume of [spoiler]the Flying Agaric's mine[/spoiler] beeps.
- Gambits now prioritise normal dice if they have the same value as an elemental die and both are valid for the slot.
- Added another indicator for D-Booster that shows its bonus damage.
Fixes
- Fixed Himitsu's trick upgrade requirement being set to 100 in code (woops).
- Fixed Glacistov's trick upgrade condition not checking non-overcharged Memento Timorem use.
- Fixed Suppliant Soul's block prediction not working correctly when you had frozen dice.
- Fixed the Undieing being misconfigured as a passive trick.
- Fixed single-use modifiers not working correctly with gambits.
- Fixed dice getting set used twice after blocking with them.
- Fixed Guts being able to trigger prematurely.
- Fixed Ardeat II missing a recipe.
- Fixed gems display showing incorrect gems if multiple items are purchased in quick succession.
- Fixed several potential issues with the character select screen.
- Fixed softlock that could occur after defeating [spoiler]ACACIA[/spoiler].
- Fixed D4 Shear causing a softlock if the original die's position in your tray no longer existed upon its return.
- Fixed gambit auto-allocation sometimes not working if one die was the best candidate for both slots.
- Fixed heal prediction for [spoiler]BOREAS[/spoiler].
- Fixed trick charge display in rewards and shops showing incorrect charge after you picked up Overclocker.
- Fixed BF Deacrustacean and Archdeacrustacean not playing death SFX.
- Fixed Dice Crown and Celestial Rosary sometimes keeping the modifier after changing the die's element (again).
- Fixed error if [spoiler]a die cursed by Necro MaDjinn[/spoiler] was destroyed and then their phase 2 was triggered.
- Fixed [spoiler]Necro MaDjinn's phase 2 upgraded curse[/spoiler] not immediately updating the die.
- Fixed EquiTea error when you used it with no dice.
- Fixed V1 Battery not charging certain tricks correctly.
- Fixed your wither stack not reducing on hit if you defeated an enemy while withered.
- Fixed a secret trick not correctly freezing enemies if it dealt frost damage.
- Fixed typo with Rechargeable Battery.
- Fixed Leaky Battery and Rechargeable Battery being able to target fully-charged tricks in certain situations.
- Fixed Trick Coin being able to target transient dice.
- Fixed some miscellaneous issues in the tricks config.
Changed files in this update