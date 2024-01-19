 Skip to content

Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 19 January 2024

Kebab Chefs! is OUT NOW!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Chefs!

The wait is over! We are excited to announce that Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator just released as Early Access! We are really excited that you will finally be able to play the game. We can't wait to hear about your feedbacks!

Design your own restaurant, prepare delicious dishes with your friends and become the biggest restaurant in town!

Cook more than 40 recipes in semi-realistic and creative ways to please your customers and demanding gourmets. Every recipe has its own description to guide players. Dishes get criticized and rated in different variables such as seasoning, baking, timing and ingredients.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1001270/Kebab_Chefs__Restaurant_Simulator/

