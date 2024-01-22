 Skip to content

Mission Critical : Foresight update for 22 January 2024

Episode 2 release

Mission Critical : Foresight update for 22 January 2024 - Build 13221198

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added an entire second episode of gameplay to this update. More then double the amount of game that was present before. Also include several updates and patches to optimize gameplay.

Changed files in this update

Mission Critical : Foresight Content Depot 1812921
