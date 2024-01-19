- Multiple issues regarding Achievements were addressed
- Removed input that caused to equip the Hammer Tool even if it was not bought
- Wall Painting Service now collects the proper amount of money
- The positioning of elements in the Airstrip Upgrade Tree was adjusted
- Some UI elements were changed to fit more different languages
- Prices now correctly show two decimal numbers
- Hammer now displays correct inputs while interacting with walls
- The Home Tab on the PC now shows the correct images/texts if we can restore them
- Fixed an issue with the Spiders Web tutorial
- Now some Tabs/Deliveries/Services on the PC are correctly blocked/unblocked
- Problems with saving/loading order presets were addressed
Gas Station Simulator update for 19 January 2024
Economy Update Hotfix #3🐛
Patchnotes via Steam Community
