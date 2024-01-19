 Skip to content

Gas Station Simulator update for 19 January 2024

Economy Update Hotfix #3🐛

Build 13221162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Multiple issues regarding Achievements were addressed
  • Removed input that caused to equip the Hammer Tool even if it was not bought
  • Wall Painting Service now collects the proper amount of money
  • The positioning of elements in the Airstrip Upgrade Tree was adjusted
  • Some UI elements were changed to fit more different languages
  • Prices now correctly show two decimal numbers
  • Hammer now displays correct inputs while interacting with walls
  • The Home Tab on the PC now shows the correct images/texts if we can restore them
  • Fixed an issue with the Spiders Web tutorial
  • Now some Tabs/Deliveries/Services on the PC are correctly blocked/unblocked
  • Problems with saving/loading order presets were addressed

