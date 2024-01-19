 Skip to content

Spinshot Party update for 19 January 2024

BIG Update Notes For Jan 19

Share · View all patches · Build 13221145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Feature: AI Opponents

  • AI has been added to the game
  • You can play as Solo or Duo against AI
  • Three difficulties which vary in responsiveness and skill
  • 4 new achievements to unlock around AI
  • small bug fixes that reduce flickering in the menu

