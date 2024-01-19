BIG Update Notes For Jan 19

New Feature: AI Opponents
- AI has been added to the game
- You can play as Solo or Duo against AI
- Three difficulties which vary in responsiveness and skill
- 4 new achievements to unlock around AI
- small bug fixes that reduce flickering in the menu
