DD#156 The Legacy of the Four Knights and More Prefixes

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

This week's development focus is the Sealed Palace so that we can continue the story of "The Legend of an Elf King."

Here is the breakdown:

1, The Floor of Water

It has an environment similar to the underwater tunnel. However, it has its unique mechanism. The floor is made up of a few islands in the sea. To traverse through this area, you will need to study the flow of the water and let the water carry you to your destination. You may need to literally test the water to find the correct path. However, the area is not as safe as the peaceful sea looks.



Water Nymphs are guarding this area against any interlopers. Their charming skills can be as deadly as their water spells.

The good news is, that you may bind them and turn them into your pets if you are skilled.



As we are talking about binding, thanks to Dagarond's feedback on the forum, the system is now much clearer about how everything works. The dice-roll system has been integrated into the binding skill. You will see your skill against your target's binding difficulty roll. That shall allow more informed decision-making when trying to capture pets. Bonus point: You can now also use Loaded Dices to manipulate the chance. That can significantly reduce the difficulty when you try to capture your desired Pokemon... err...I mean pets. :D

2, The Floor of Fire

Although the Floor of Fire in the Sealed Palace is not yet as complete as the Floor of Water, some of the nature of this area can already be experienced.



It's the domain of one of the Dark Elf King's most hot-tempered knights. The floor is just as hot and unstable as its guardian. Grounds are shocking, floors may rise from or fall into lavas. To overcome this level, you may need some patience and stay calm even when everything around you is burning.



Just like this. :)

More content on this floor will be added soon as it still does not have any hostile entities inside yet.

3, The Legacy of the Four Knights

Each one of those floors was once guarded by one of the Dark Elf King's knights. They are Yaers of the Earth, Waqi'er of the Water, Fairey of the Fire, and Wyande of the Wind. In ancient times, adventures had to defeat each one of them to pass the floor they guard to have a chance to have an audience with the Dark Elf King. Now eons have passed, and those four knights are gone. Yet, their legacy remains for worthy adventurers to find.



Each one of their "approval" is a unique ring. Each ring can grant its user a spell of their respected element, spell power increase of its element, and even allow its user to level up their elemental proficiency faster. Each floor of the Sealed Palace has one of those rings. As such, finding those rings can be an optional object for anyone who wants to fully explore the Sealed Palace.

4, Alchemy Usage of Elemental Stones

Previously, we already had access to the Golden Stones of Xuanhuang, which has the power of the wind, outside the Sealed Palace. They can be used in Alchemy to create potions that enhance a character's wind power. Now, as we go down deep into the Sealed Palace, the guardians of this place may also drop other elemental stones. The Earth Golem may drop the Emerald Stones of Liuli which are the stone of the earth and the Water Nymphs may drop the Aquamarine Stones of Biqing which are the element stones of the Water. Thus, their alchemic usages have also been added to the game. You can now use them to create element empowerment potions accordingly. New animations for those enhancement effects are also added to provide a feeling of power when a character is enhanced with an element.

In addition to the development of the Sealed Palace, we also have many more special attributions and new item prefixes derived from them added to the game this week. The goal is to have a method to accelerate the level-up speed of a character's Life Skills, Element Proficiencies, and Weapon Proficiencies.

Here are some of the new prefixes that you may find on random equipment:

Semantic Increase Speech Skill Level Up Speed

Code-Study Increase Programming Skill Level Up Speed

Apprentice-Engraver's Increase Modeling Skill Level Up Speed

Kitchen-Hand's Increase Cooking Skill Level Up Speed

Potion-Researcher's Increase Alchemy Skill Level Up Speed

Kendo Apprentice's Increase Blade Weapon Proficiency Level-up Speed

Gun Trainee's Increase Firearm Weapon Proficiency Level-up Speed

Novice-Wand-Wielder's Increase Magic Weapon Proficiency Level-up Speed

Baseball Rookie's Increase Blunt Weapon Proficiency Level-up Speed

More details can be found on the game's wiki pages.

Hopefully, those new prefixes may provide a better gaming experience and make the game less grinding especially when training a new pet or customized teammate on those skills.

That's not everything yet. During this week's update, we also have the Magic Staffs appear on more loot lists so that they can be more available to everyone. For example, Skeleton Cultists may now drop Magic Staffs of Dark. Water Nymph may now drop Magic Staffs of Water. Boss chests in random caves may now have a +2 Magic Staff of a random element. Kayir's Chests on the 2nd floor of the Maze underneath the House near the Paddy Field may now have +2 Magic Staffs of a random element. Compared to their counterparts sold by merchants, those Magic Staffs you loot as your trophies are more powerful as they can have prefixes.

That's for this week. The Floor of Fire is still burning. People are falling into the lava. But, everything is fine. :)

The full update logs of this week:

20240113

English

############Content################

[Speical Attribution]Added new special attributions that can modify a character's life skill level-up speed.

[Qimuyi Administration Office]Added a food merchant.

[Prefix]New Prefix: Semantic (Increase Speech Skill Level Up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on most weapons or equipment.)

[Prefix]New Prefix: Code-Study (Increase Programming Skill Level Up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on most weapons or equipment.)

[Prefix]New Prefix: Apprentice-Engraver's (Increase Modeling Skill Level Up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on most weapons or equipment.)

[Prefix]New Prefix: Kitchen-Hand's (Increase Cooking Skill Level Up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on most weapons or equipment.)

[Prefix]New Prefix: Potion-Researcher's (Increase Alchemy Skill Level Up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on most of weapons or equipment.)

简体中文

############Content################

【特殊属性】加入了新的特殊属性，可以调整一个角色的生活技能升级速率。

【奇努伊行政办公室】加入了一个食品商人。

【词缀】新词缀：语义学的（提高说服力升级速度。是一个通用词缀。可能出现在各种武器或装备上。）

【词缀】新词缀：代码学习的（提高编程升级速度。是一个通用词缀。可能出现在各种武器或装备上。）

【词缀】新词缀：雕刻学徒的（提高3D建模升级速度。是一个通用词缀。可能出现在各种武器或装备上。）

【词缀】新词缀：厨房帮工的（提高料理升级速度。是一个通用词缀。可能出现在各种武器或装备上。）

【词缀】新词缀：药剂研究者的（提高炼金升级速度。是一个通用词缀。可能出现在各种武器或装备上。）

20240114

English

############Content################

[Environment]New Environment: Underwater

[Environment]Changed the environment of the entire Underwater Tunnel to "Underwater" from "Seaside."

[Sealed Palace]The Floor of Water is now accessible. (The map itself is a relatively easy puzzle. More content to be added.)

[Enemy]New Enemy: Water Nymph

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Water]Water Nymphs now appear in this location.

[Loot]Added an item drop list for Water Nymphs. (Defeat them in the Sealed Palace may sometimes give you Aquamarine Stones of Biqing)

[Item]New Item: Alch-Student's Necklace

[Enchantopia Elegance Emporium]The Alchemy Vendor now sells Alch-Student's Necklaces

############DEBUG################

Removed a debug message when gain life exp.

简体中文

############Content################

【环境】新环境：水下

【环境】海底通道的环境全部从海边改为了水下。

【封印宫殿】水之界现在可以进入。（整张地图是一个较为简单的谜题。更多内容等待加入中。）

【敌人】新敌人：水之妖女

【封印宫殿 - 水之界】水之妖女现在会在这里出现。

【掉落物】为水之妖女加入了物品掉落清单。（在封印宫殿里击败她们可能获得碧清之石）

【物品】新装备：炼金学徒的项链

【优雅吟唱者秘法店】炼金商人现在会贩卖炼金学徒的项链

############DEBUG################

移除了一个在获得生活经验时显失的Debug信息。

20240115

English

############Content################

[Pet]Water Nymphs can now be turned into pets.

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Earth]Removed the WIP board. The floor is pretty much quite completed.

[Special Attribution]Added new special attributions that can make elemental proficiency level up fast.

[Elemental Proficiency]Casting spells with a power score of 0 now also increases your elemental proficiency.

[Elemental Proficiency]You can now only gain elemental proficiency if the spell takes some sort of effect. (This change is mostly to fix an exploit that one can spam spells that will certainly fail to cast from the menu and get their MP cost refunded while still getting Exp.)

[Item]New Item: Yaers's Approval

[Item]New Item: Waqi'er's Approval

[Item]New Item: Fairey's Approval

[Item]New Item: Wyande's Approval

[Item]Those are the 4 rings of 4 Knights of Dark Elf King. But those guardians are no longer in the Sealed Palace. All those rings have similar features while representing different elements.

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Earth]Added a chest that contains "Yaers's Approval."

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Water]Added a chest that contains "Waqi'er's Approval."

[The Bow of an Elf King]Increaed its value from 17000 to 33000

简体中文

############Content################

【宠物】水之妖女现在可以转化为宠物。

【封印宫殿-地之界】移除了仍然在施工中的公告板。该楼层基本上已经完成了。

【特殊属性】加入了新的特殊属性可以让元素熟练度提升速度加快。

【元素熟练度】施展威力为0的法术现在也会提供元素熟练度经验。

【元素熟练度】法术现在必须被释放才会提供元素熟练度经验。（避免从菜单中反复释放必然会失败的法术，不扣除MP的情况下反复刷经验的问题。）

【物品】新物品：雅尔丝的赞许

【物品】新物品：瓦琦儿的赞许

【物品】新物品：费尔叶的赞许

【物品】新物品：威恩德的赞许

【物品】这是四枚黑暗精灵王四界守护的戒指。然而，守护者已经不在封印迷宫。所有的这些戒指有类似的属性，但是代表了不同的元素。

【封印迷宫-地之界】加入了一个包含【雅尔丝的赞许】的宝箱。

【封印迷宫-水之界】加入了一个包含【瓦琦儿的赞许】的宝箱。

【精灵王之弓】价值从17000提升到了33000

20240116

English

############Content################

[State Effect]New State Effect: Earth Enhance

[State Effect]New State Effect: Water Enhance

[State Effect]New State Effect: Fire Enhance

[Animation]New Animation for Earth Enhance

[Animation]New Animation for Water Enhance

[Animation]New Animation for Fire Enhance

[Animation]New Animation for casting earth spells.

[Alchemy]Emerald Stones of Liuli can now be used in alchemy.

[Alchemy]Aquamarine Stones of Biqing can now be used in alchemy.

[Alchemy]Ruby Stones of Shenhong can now be used in alchemy.

[Tileset]New tileset: Fire Cave 2 (The Sealed Palace - Floor of Fire will use this tileset. But, for now, you can use it in your pocket dimension already.)

简体中文

############Content################

【状态效果】新状态效果：地强化

【状态效果】新状态效果：水强化

【状态效果】新状态效果：火强化

【动画】加入了地强化的新动画

【动画】加入了水强化的新动画

【动画】加入了火强化的新动画

【动画】加入了释放地属性魔法时的新动画

【炼金】琉璃之石现在可以用于炼金

【炼金】碧清之石现在可以用于炼金

【炼金】深红之石现在可以用于炼金

【图块】新图块：火焰洞穴2 （封印宫殿 - 火之界 会使用这个图块。但是，现在你也可以在你的口袋空间里使用它。）

20240116-B

English

############Content################

[Binding]Binding skills now use the dice-roll system to visualize its process. It shall display the difficulty and chance of capturing the enemy. (Thanks to Dagarond's feedback on the forum.)

[Binding]Made the binding difficulty reduction at a smoother rate when an enemy's HP is lowered. (Previously, it checked a few thresholds. Now when an enemy's hp is lower than 50%, the curve shall be linear.)

[Binding]You can now also use Loaded Dices during the binding process. That shall make you able to capture most of the pets very easily as the lowest difficulty on most of the enemies is usually 0.

简体中文

############Content################

【封印术】封印术现在使用投骰子的系统来让过程更加直观地显示。界面上会显示捕捉敌人的难度和几率。（感谢Dagarond在论坛上提出的反馈。）

【封印术】封印术随着敌人生命值减少而获得的难度降低现在更加平滑。（此前的判定是基于几个关键点，而现在，当敌人生命值低于50%后是一个线性的过程）

【封印术】注铅骰子现在可以用于封印术的投骰过程。可以让你轻易捕捉大部分的宠物。因为基本上全部的宠物的捕捉难度的最小随机值是0.

20240117

English

############Content################

[Special Attribution UI]Made the attribution-name window wider.

[Special Attribution UI]Added better mouse support. When the mouse hovers over an attribution's name, its value shall automatically update.

[Special Attribution]Added new special attributions that can increase weapon proficiency levels.

[Special Attribution]Added new special attributions that can modify weapon proficiency level up speed.

[Weapon]The Bow of an Elf King now provides +5 Bow Weapon Proficiency Levels.

[Weapon]The Bow of an Elf King now makes its user level up Bow Weapon Proficiency 50% faster.

[Prefix]New Prefix: Kendo Apprentice's (Increase Blade Weapon Proficiency Level-up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on all non-weapon equipment.)

[Prefix]New Prefix: Gun Trainee's (Increase Firearm Weapon Proficiency Level-up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on all non-weapon equipment.)

[Prefix]New Prefix: Novice-Wand-Wielder's (Increase Magic Weapon Proficiency Level-up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on all non-weapon equipment.)

[Prefix]New Prefix: Baseball Rookie's (Increase Blunt Weapon Proficiency Level-up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on all non-weapon equipment.)

[Prefix]New Prefix: Punch Practicer's (Increase Fist Weapon Proficiency Level-up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on all non-weapon equipment.)

############DEBUG################

Fixed a bug that was causing special attributions related to life skill level-up speed display incorrectly in Chinese localizations.

简体中文

############Content################

【特殊属性界面】特殊属性名称的窗口变宽。

【特殊属性界面】更好地支持了鼠标操作，现在鼠标移动到一个特殊属性名称上时，数值会自动更新。

【特殊属性】加入了新的特殊属性可以增加武器熟练度。

【特殊属性】加入了新的特殊属性可以提高武器熟练度的升级速度。

【武器】精灵王之弓现在提供+5弓箭熟练度。

【武器】精灵王之弓现在会让其使用者+50%弓箭武器熟练度升级速度。

【词缀】新词缀：剑道学徒的（增加刀剑类武器的熟练度升级速度。通用词缀，可能出现在一切非武器的装备上）

【词缀】新词缀：枪械练习者的（增加枪械类武器的熟练度升级速度。通用词缀，可能出现在一切非武器的装备上）

【词缀】新词缀：法杖挥舞练习者的（增加施法类武器的熟练度升级速度。通用词缀，可能出现在一切非武器的装备上）

【词缀】新词缀：棒球新人的（增加钝器类武器的熟练度升级速度。通用词缀，可能出现在一切非武器的装备上）

【词缀】新词缀：拳法练习者的（增加拳抓类武器的熟练度升级速度。通用词缀，可能出现在一切非武器的装备上）

############DEBUG################

修复了一个造成中文文本中和生活技能升级速度有关的特殊属性名称不能正确显示的Bug。

20240118

English

############Content################

[Loot]Skeleton Cultists may now drop Magic Staffs of Dark. (Can have prefixes.)

[Loot]Water Nymph may now drop Magic Staffs of Water. (Can have prefixes.)

[Wonderland Travel Agency]Randomly generated underwater caves now have their environment set to "underwater" instead of "seaside."

[Wonderland Travel Agency]Boss chests may now have a +2 Magic Staff of a random element.

[Maze underneath the House near the Paddy Field]Kayir's Chests on the 2nd floor may now have a +2 Magic Staff of a random element. (The chance is relatively higher than other weapons because of story reasons.)

############DEBUG################

Fixed a rare crash in the generate code of Magic Staffs.

简体中文

############Content################

【掉落物】骷髅邪教徒现在可能掉落暗之法杖。（可以带有词缀）

【掉落物】水之妖女现在可能掉落水之法杖。（可以带有词缀）

【奇幻之地旅行社】随机生成的海底洞穴的环境现在被设置为【水下】而非【海边】。

【奇幻之地旅行社】击杀Boss掉落的宝箱现在可能包括+2属性的强化随机一种元素的法杖。

【水田迷宫】迷宫2楼的卡伊特的宝箱中现在可能包括+2的强化随机一种元素的法杖。（由于剧情原因，法杖出现的概率超过其它种类的武器。）

############DEBUG################

修复了一处在法杖的生成代码中在某种较为罕见的情况下会导致游戏崩溃的Bug。

20240119

English

############Content################

[Sealed Palace]Floor of Fire is now accessible.

[The Legend of an Elf King]Story continues when you enter the Floor of Fire.

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Fire]Added a new mechanism for this floor to reflect how unstable this floor is.

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Fire]Added a chest that contains "Fairey's Approval."

Added a new way to die: Fall into lava.

#############System###############

map_comparsion now also outputs a list of affected tiles.

简体中文

############Content################

【封印宫殿】火之界现在可以进入。

【黑暗精灵王传说】故事在你进入火之界时继续。

【封印宫殿 - 火之界】加入了一个新的机制体现这个区域的不稳定性。

【封印宫殿 - 火之界】加入了包含【费尔叶的赞许】的宝箱。

加入了新的死亡方式：落入岩浆。

#############System###############

map_comparsion现在也会输出受影响的坐标的列表。

