Behold! The Bomber Crew Community Pixel Art is now available In-game!

Our community always delivers, but this time we were really blown away with the entries we received for our recent competition. We received some brilliant hand-drawn, Badlands Crew-themed pixel art and competition was fierce! We're thrilled to announce the triumphant trio of winners who blew us away with their creativity, and the winners have landed a place in the official library of Bomber Crew livery decal art.

We want to thank each and every one of you who submitted your art to us, it’s been heartwarming to see the work and passion you put into your creations that bring together the Worlds of Bomber Crew and Badlands Crew in style.

So without further delay (cue drumroll) – these winning designs are now up for grabs and available to all players in Bomber Crew now, ready to adorn the bombers of players everywhere.





Thank you again to all participants – we hope you relish the opportunity to showcase these three brand-new bomber decal designs.

Stay tuned for more exciting content heading your way! Join us on our social channels, and make sure to add Badlands Crew to your wishlist – can’t wait to see you in the Badlands!

Also, we’ve just released a brand-new Exclusive ‘Crew & A’ Developer Interview Runner Duck on Badlands Crew! Here they answer some of the community’s questions. Watch now!

Please join us on our social channels and Wishlist Badlands Crew now!



Discord

Twitter

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2078230/Badlands_Crew/