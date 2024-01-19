 Skip to content

Inside the Labs update for 19 January 2024

Version 0.1.4 Patch 2

Build 13221078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug when selecting the left map selection button in the Multiplayer lobby
Added the crawling creature banishing effect back (optimized)
Fixed crawling creature objective bug
Added proximity voice chat volume setting
Updated end game screen UI (added players count and all objectives complete)

