Fixed bug when selecting the left map selection button in the Multiplayer lobby
Added the crawling creature banishing effect back (optimized)
Fixed crawling creature objective bug
Added proximity voice chat volume setting
Updated end game screen UI (added players count and all objectives complete)
Inside the Labs update for 19 January 2024
Version 0.1.4 Patch 2
Fixed bug when selecting the left map selection button in the Multiplayer lobby
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update