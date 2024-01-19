Major update v2.6

Achievements!

We've added a number of changes, bug fixes and balance updates. The biggest addition is 5 new achievements that can be collected while playing.

Assets

• Added rigid body to some objects so they will fall naturally when the object they are on is absorbed

• Lowered the streetlight tier from 2 to 1

• Updated the render distance on some objects to appear more naturally instead of “popping” into view

• Removed some objects in some levels that didn’t work as intended

• Replaced the toon shader with a more performance friendly version instead of individual materials on objects

• Moved the floating score, as it was previously blocking the play screen

• Reduced some of the post effects (bloom and ambient occlusion)

Level 1

• Added more wind turbines

• Balanced some of the corn field assets

• Created a more chaotic scene with cars

• Removed a large portion of trees from the map

Level 2

• All roads on bridges are now delete when the bridge is eaten

• Removed a large portion of trees from the map

Level 3

• Added wind turbines to the map (Tier 5 objects)

• Created a more chaotic scene with cars

Bugs

• Reduced sorting priority for water, was previously rendering through trees

• Removed grass terrain textured objects

• Fixed an issue with the mass slider not accurately reflecting the current mass of the player

• Fixed missing textures on some objects that got removed accidentally

• Stuck button no longer works after the game has ended

• Fixed an issue with the UI causing the screen to shake

Balance

• Increased speed ability and overall speed at Tier 4/5

• Increased the stuck button/killbox spawn height (may increase it based on the current players tier)

• Time is no longer added to the clock at tier 4/5

Miscellaneous additions

• Added a stuck/spawn button, in case the player falls through the map or gets stuck on anything

Achievements

• Added 5 steam achievements

• One for each first time collecting abilities (Tank, Jump, Speed)

• Finish a round for the first time

• Eating the sloth statue in the city level