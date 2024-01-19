Major update v2.6

Achievements!
We've added a number of changes, bug fixes and balance updates. The biggest addition is 5 new achievements that can be collected while playing.
Assets
• Added rigid body to some objects so they will fall naturally when the object they are on is absorbed
• Lowered the streetlight tier from 2 to 1
• Updated the render distance on some objects to appear more naturally instead of “popping” into view
• Removed some objects in some levels that didn’t work as intended
• Replaced the toon shader with a more performance friendly version instead of individual materials on objects
• Moved the floating score, as it was previously blocking the play screen
• Reduced some of the post effects (bloom and ambient occlusion)
Level 1
• Added more wind turbines
• Balanced some of the corn field assets
• Created a more chaotic scene with cars
• Removed a large portion of trees from the map
Level 2
• All roads on bridges are now delete when the bridge is eaten
• Removed a large portion of trees from the map
Level 3
• Added wind turbines to the map (Tier 5 objects)
• Created a more chaotic scene with cars
Bugs
• Reduced sorting priority for water, was previously rendering through trees
• Removed grass terrain textured objects
• Fixed an issue with the mass slider not accurately reflecting the current mass of the player
• Fixed missing textures on some objects that got removed accidentally
• Stuck button no longer works after the game has ended
• Fixed an issue with the UI causing the screen to shake
Balance
• Increased speed ability and overall speed at Tier 4/5
• Increased the stuck button/killbox spawn height (may increase it based on the current players tier)
• Time is no longer added to the clock at tier 4/5
Miscellaneous additions
• Added a stuck/spawn button, in case the player falls through the map or gets stuck on anything
Achievements
• Added 5 steam achievements
• One for each first time collecting abilities (Tank, Jump, Speed)
• Finish a round for the first time
• Eating the sloth statue in the city level
