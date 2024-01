Share · View all patches · Build 13221026 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 17:06:16 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This patch fixes a nasty little problem related to weapon modding, reported very kindly to us by a member of the game's Discord community.

fixed a crash that occured when modding a shotgun & saving it to a preset slot, and then selecting a pistol in the sidearm weapon slot

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!