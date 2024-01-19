 Skip to content

Sword x Hime update for 19 January 2024

Sword x Hime 1.12.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Fix] Fixed the issue where loading saved files could cause crashes.
[Fix] Fixed the issue where the default loading of dynamic cloth in the gallery female characters was ineffective.
[Modification] Modified the panel button so that clicking it again will close the panel.
[Modification] Modified the monster panel to be closable.
[Modification] Modified the gallery to bring up an Exit panel when pressing the ESC key.
[Modification] Changed the free camera to an orbit camera during H in the gallery, with WASD now used to move the character.
[Addition] Added release for MacOS and SteamOS+Linux versions.

