Sword x Hime 1.12.3

[Fix] Fixed the issue where loading saved files could cause crashes.

[Fix] Fixed the issue where the default loading of dynamic cloth in the gallery female characters was ineffective.

[Modification] Modified the panel button so that clicking it again will close the panel.

[Modification] Modified the monster panel to be closable.

[Modification] Modified the gallery to bring up an Exit panel when pressing the ESC key.

[Modification] Changed the free camera to an orbit camera during H in the gallery, with WASD now used to move the character.

[Addition] Added release for MacOS and SteamOS+Linux versions.