[Fix] Fixed the issue where loading saved files could cause crashes.
[Fix] Fixed the issue where the default loading of dynamic cloth in the gallery female characters was ineffective.
[Modification] Modified the panel button so that clicking it again will close the panel.
[Modification] Modified the monster panel to be closable.
[Modification] Modified the gallery to bring up an Exit panel when pressing the ESC key.
[Modification] Changed the free camera to an orbit camera during H in the gallery, with WASD now used to move the character.
[Addition] Added release for MacOS and SteamOS+Linux versions.
Sword x Hime update for 19 January 2024
Sword x Hime 1.12.3
