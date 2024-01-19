Hello Survivors!
A new Hotfix 0.63e.0.6 is available!
Changelog:
- Added: Missing details in aim info for Water Collector
- Fixed: Not possible to cancel placed blueprints
- Added: Possibility to cancel blueprints when hands are not empty
- Added: "Sit" on Floor action
- Added: "Get on" raft while swimming
- Added: "Draw" bow action
- Added: "Shoot" arrow action
- Added: "Change" arrow action
- Added: "Sit" on Stool action
- Added: "Lean in" to Shelter action
- Added: "Rest" in Shelter action
- Added: "Wait" in Shelter action
- Changed: Main Menu UI sounds
We would like to thank you for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Peter,
G4GTeam
Changed depots in experimental branch