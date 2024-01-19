 Skip to content

Escape The Pacific update for 19 January 2024

Hotfix 0.63e.0.6

Hotfix 0.63e.0.6

Build 13220952

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Survivors!

A new Hotfix 0.63e.0.6 is available!

Changelog:

  • Added: Missing details in aim info for Water Collector
  • Fixed: Not possible to cancel placed blueprints
  • Added: Possibility to cancel blueprints when hands are not empty
  • Added: "Sit" on Floor action
  • Added: "Get on" raft while swimming
  • Added: "Draw" bow action
  • Added: "Shoot" arrow action
  • Added: "Change" arrow action
  • Added: "Sit" on Stool action
  • Added: "Lean in" to Shelter action
  • Added: "Rest" in Shelter action
  • Added: "Wait" in Shelter action
  • Changed: Main Menu UI sounds

We would like to thank you for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Peter,
G4GTeam

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 13220952
Lost in Pacific Content Depot 655291
Lost in Pacific Depot - Upload/Download/Run Test Depot 655299
