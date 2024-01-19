January Early Access Release - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13220889 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 20:33:48 UTC by Wendy

It's finally here!

After so long, we are ready to share the first Early Access build. This update comes with the Drone's functionality being finally restored, Easy™ Anti-Cheat and our Dedicated Servers being finally implemented!

A special thank you to every single player who recently came back to help us for this final push! We wouldn't have done it without your support! 💖

Please Note:

Player Data will be wiped before launch!

Please expect a Hotfix before the release date. This will bring in more fixes and enable some of the new features including the new servers, Easy Anti-Cheat, and more!

**

Scope of the test

**

Test the stability of our first Shipping Build.

Enjoy the game with the rest of the community starting on Jan 25.

Send us your feedback on Discord. Check #Logging-Bugs to know how.

**

Known Issues

**

Major

Aka issues that are totally or partially disruptive of the player experience

Dungeon travel causes the client to crash! We are looking into this right now and should be fixed next week. Moving to another quadrant of the map or moving from Zone to Zone might cause some stutters.

Most of the game audio is missing. We are working on this, more news soon.

Some zones are still unoptimized and might have performance issues.

The Elevator in the communication tower might not have collision the first time it is used. We recommend calling the elevator and then taking it only after it comes down again.

Playing in ‘WindowedFullscreen’ won't change the resolution of the game after changing it to something else. As a workaround please play in FullScreen, Windowed or change the System Display Resolution.

Bow Weapons Do Not Have Reticle Dot making aiming in third person difficult. Switch to 1st person using "B".

Minor

Aka issues that might impact the player experience but won’t result in anything disruptive



Equipped Clothing Does Not Always Appear on the Character Selection Screen

Some Enemy AIs like the boar, sometimes loop their death sound or other audio effects

No Texture on female glasses/sunglasses

The Game still has some placeholder icons.

Glasses/Sunglasses Briefly Change Shape when the Character Blinks

Intermittently Missing Texture on Both Female Jacket Undershirts, Skirt Leggings and High Heels.

The shotgun loads an additional round during reload animation.

Players cannot see their own shadows in first-person view.

Some Glowing Torches in the world have either a flickering flame or no flame.

Death Crates maintain their vertical position (They Float). No matter if that’s from a player, a crate or a bench.

In the game world, sleeping bags and beds won’t display their new name until the server restarts. It works fine on the respawn menu.

The game has some minor LOD issues that might break immersion.

Items dropped from large heights will stop falling midair and float.

The Boar sounds are incorrect and sometimes it loops its death audio. Burn the body to make it stop.

Some objects may be hard to interact with in 3rd person.

Entering a Dungeon while in party causes it to be disbanded.

The number of enemies in Dungeons and in the game world is lower than we wanted. It will be fixed in the Hotfix next week.

Harvested driftwood will respawn into construction pieces.

New Features

Easy Anti Cheat has been implemented.

The Drone is Back! You can catch these patrolling the world 24/7 and live streaming on Twitch and YouTube. We will notify the community when the drones are online. Some will go online sooner than others. Below is the full list of Twitch Channels : https://Twitch.tv/FRVDrone https://Twitch.tv/FRVDrone2 https://Twitch.tv/FRVDrone3 https://Twitch.tv/FRVDrone4 https://Twitch.tv/FRVDrone5 https://Twitch.tv/FRVDrone6 https://Twitch.tv/FRVDrone7 https://Twitch.tv/FRVDrone8 https://Twitch.tv/FRVDrone10 Also on YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTHctlNihoKNA521qtnNzRA https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuDyvgSCdVN-7ZTfZNKFQaw https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFB5J9XvUes6SzAbqVbk8tQ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYq3jLAsnqRW7ni0eHy2qcQ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbqVQqVrkvh-SGc_O11mGXg



Major Changes

Fixed foliage outline not showing properly when harvesting trees.

Voice chat has been disabled. This feature wasn’t working the way we wanted and never reached a quality that was satisfactory to us, not to mention being heavy on performance. We have decided to remove this feature for the time being.

Storms now last between 10 to 30 minutes. We reduced the overall frequency of storms and rain.

Server

Implemented server Regions and Dedicated Servers

**

UI/UX

**

Added an error message when attempting to research weapons with attachments.

Fixed Various Issues with the progress bar appearing when it shouldn’t.

Fixed an issue where RMB click on an equipped clothing item had no unequip option.

Added proper player counts to realm UI lists and veil travel screens.

Fixed an auto quest tracking issue when accepting more than 4 quests.

Added a basic chat filter.

Fixed interaction progress bars on liquid containers.

Gameplay