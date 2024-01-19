January Early Access Release - Patch Notes

It's finally here!
After so long, we are ready to share the first Early Access build. This update comes with the Drone's functionality being finally restored, Easy™ Anti-Cheat and our Dedicated Servers being finally implemented!
A special thank you to every single player who recently came back to help us for this final push! We wouldn't have done it without your support! 💖
Please Note:
- Player Data will be wiped before launch!
- Please expect a Hotfix before the release date. This will bring in more fixes and enable some of the new features including the new servers, Easy Anti-Cheat, and more!
**
Scope of the test
**
- Test the stability of our first Shipping Build.
- Enjoy the game with the rest of the community starting on Jan 25.
- Send us your feedback on Discord. Check #Logging-Bugs to know how.
**
Known Issues
**
Major
Aka issues that are totally or partially disruptive of the player experience
- NEW: Dungeon travel causes the client to crash! We are looking into this right now and should be fixed next week.
- Moving to another quadrant of the map or moving from Zone to Zone might cause some stutters.
- Most of the game audio is missing. We are working on this, more news soon.
- Some zones are still unoptimized and might have performance issues.
- The Elevator in the communication tower might not have collision the first time it is used. We recommend calling the elevator and then taking it only after it comes down again.
- Playing in ‘WindowedFullscreen’ won't change the resolution of the game after changing it to something else. As a workaround please play in FullScreen, Windowed or change the System Display Resolution.
- Bow Weapons Do Not Have Reticle Dot making aiming in third person difficult. Switch to 1st person using "B".
Minor
Aka issues that might impact the player experience but won’t result in anything disruptive
- Equipped Clothing Does Not Always Appear on the Character Selection Screen
- Some Enemy AIs like the boar, sometimes loop their death sound or other audio effects
- No Texture on female glasses/sunglasses
- The Game still has some placeholder icons.
- Glasses/Sunglasses Briefly Change Shape when the Character Blinks
- Intermittently Missing Texture on Both Female Jacket Undershirts, Skirt Leggings and High Heels.
- The shotgun loads an additional round during reload animation.
- Players cannot see their own shadows in first-person view.
- Some Glowing Torches in the world have either a flickering flame or no flame.
- Death Crates maintain their vertical position (They Float). No matter if that’s from a player, a crate or a bench.
- In the game world, sleeping bags and beds won’t display their new name until the server restarts. It works fine on the respawn menu.
- The game has some minor LOD issues that might break immersion.
- Items dropped from large heights will stop falling midair and float.
- The Boar sounds are incorrect and sometimes it loops its death audio. Burn the body to make it stop.
- Some objects may be hard to interact with in 3rd person.
- Entering a Dungeon while in party causes it to be disbanded.
- The number of enemies in Dungeons and in the game world is lower than we wanted. It will be fixed in the Hotfix next week.
- Harvested driftwood will respawn into construction pieces.
New Features
-
Easy Anti Cheat has been implemented.
-
The Drone is Back!
-
You can catch these patrolling the world 24/7 and live streaming on Twitch and YouTube.
-
We will notify the community when the drones are online. Some will go online sooner than others.
-
Below is the full list of Twitch Channels:
-
Also on YouTube:
-
Major Changes
-
Fixed foliage outline not showing properly when harvesting trees.
-
Voice chat has been disabled.
- This feature wasn’t working the way we wanted and never reached a quality that was satisfactory to us, not to mention being heavy on performance.
- We have decided to remove this feature for the time being.
-
Storms now last between 10 to 30 minutes. We reduced the overall frequency of storms and rain.
Server
- Implemented server Regions and Dedicated Servers
**
UI/UX
**
- Added an error message when attempting to research weapons with attachments.
- Fixed Various Issues with the progress bar appearing when it shouldn’t.
- Fixed an issue where RMB click on an equipped clothing item had no unequip option.
- Added proper player counts to realm UI lists and veil travel screens.
- Fixed an auto quest tracking issue when accepting more than 4 quests.
- Added a basic chat filter.
- Fixed interaction progress bars on liquid containers.
Gameplay
- Fixed an interaction bug that was preventing travel to and from Dungeons when spamming “F” on the Dungeon Travel button.
- Fixed a bug that was allowing the research of loaded weapons, causing loss of attachments.
- Improved interactions with objects on the ground while in 3rd person.
- Fixed skill experience being granted to incorrect players.
- Fixed an issue where mouse movement would get stuck when opening the construction or upgrade menu in 3rd person.
- Updated the character creator randomization for female characters.
- Fixed an issue that was causing Double Click and Unequip to not work properly.
- Disabled earning experience for stealth while in a safe zone.
- Disabled using items and switching items while ziplining.
- Fixed an issue that allowed people to move while ziplining.
- Becoming winded will now reset toggle sprint.
- Fixed an issue that was causing players to lose interaction functionality if they unequipped their Construction Tool while in placement mode.
- Fixed a bug that was causing the weather to be set to “Rain” or “Storm” multiple times, consecutively.
- Fixed Fishing rod and Bait not losing durability.
- Fixed an issue where items would spawn below ground if multiple are dropped in quick succession.
- Fixed removed status effects being reapplied to players who log out and back in.
- Fixed flare gun ammo not being interactable.
- Removed beard stubble from female hair randomization.
- Fixed the first-person weapon staying visible during free look camera transitions.
- Fixed a few issues with flares being interactable and showing up in the loot area widget.
- Fixed issues with the client not loading on large bases.
- Fixed being able to use items while in free-look mode.
- Fixed an issue with thrown objects sometimes falling through landscape/floor.
- Fixed clothing items not updating their interact widgets properly.
- Some improvements to Double Click to Equip, making it more reliable.
- Fixed various game-crashing scenarios.
