Lycans 0.8

The 0.8 update is here!
This update brings many small improvements to the game to make it even more enjoyable and prepare for the future.
New Features
- Added a musical theme to the main menu.
- Added different backgrounds to the main menu.
- Added various jingles during the game.
- Added the ability to climb ladders.
- Added the ability to adjust individual player volumes.
- Adjusted the position of watchtowers on the map.
- The hitbox of dead players no longer blocks movement.
- Added a voice modification effect for transformed wolves.
Balancing
- The hunger bar of transformed wolves now decreases more slowly.
- Reduced the kill range of wolves.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a significant crash when losing connection to the server.
- Fixed a display bug that retained the last vote between different meetings.
Changed files in this update