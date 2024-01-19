Lycans 0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 13220881 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 17:06:15 UTC by Wendy

The 0.8 update is here!

This update brings many small improvements to the game to make it even more enjoyable and prepare for the future.

New Features

Added a musical theme to the main menu.

Added different backgrounds to the main menu.

Added various jingles during the game.

Added the ability to climb ladders.

Added the ability to adjust individual player volumes.

Adjusted the position of watchtowers on the map.

The hitbox of dead players no longer blocks movement.

Added a voice modification effect for transformed wolves.

Balancing

The hunger bar of transformed wolves now decreases more slowly.

Reduced the kill range of wolves.

Bug Fixes