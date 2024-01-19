 Skip to content

Lycans update for 19 January 2024

Lycans 0.8

Lycans 0.8 · Build 13220881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 0.8 update is here!

This update brings many small improvements to the game to make it even more enjoyable and prepare for the future.

New Features

  • Added a musical theme to the main menu.
  • Added different backgrounds to the main menu.
  • Added various jingles during the game.
  • Added the ability to climb ladders.
  • Added the ability to adjust individual player volumes.
  • Adjusted the position of watchtowers on the map.
  • The hitbox of dead players no longer blocks movement.
  • Added a voice modification effect for transformed wolves.

Balancing

  • The hunger bar of transformed wolves now decreases more slowly.
  • Reduced the kill range of wolves.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a significant crash when losing connection to the server.
  • Fixed a display bug that retained the last vote between different meetings.

