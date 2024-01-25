Shadows of Doubt V 36.06 Patch Notes

Hey everyone, thanks for continuing to play the experimental branches so we can check the fixes aren't breaking anything else! Here is the latest patch on the default branch:

Faster mesh generation for reduced hitching

More detailed error messages for attempting to load games with missing city data

Introduced a failsafe and potential fix for the falling through floor glitch (we’re continuing diagnostic work with this one as it’s unreplicable on a consistent basis)

Fixed: x2 instances of inaccessible briefcases (requires new mission instance)

Fixed: Error when choosing colour for citizen work uniform (requires new city generation)

Fixed: Some minor visual glitches with rain

Fixed: Error when picking up a key causing it to not remove itself from the world

Audio: Minor improvements to air duct movement sounds

Audio: Added randomisation to lockpicking sound

Audio: Fixed fade-out on some music tracks if stopped early