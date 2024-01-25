 Skip to content

Shadows of Doubt update for 25 January 2024

Shadows of Doubt V 36.06 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13220878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, thanks for continuing to play the experimental branches so we can check the fixes aren't breaking anything else! Here is the latest patch on the default branch:

  • Faster mesh generation for reduced hitching
  • More detailed error messages for attempting to load games with missing city data
  • Introduced a failsafe and potential fix for the falling through floor glitch (we’re continuing diagnostic work with this one as it’s unreplicable on a consistent basis)
  • Fixed: x2 instances of inaccessible briefcases (requires new mission instance)
  • Fixed: Error when choosing colour for citizen work uniform (requires new city generation)
  • Fixed: Some minor visual glitches with rain
  • Fixed: Error when picking up a key causing it to not remove itself from the world
  • Audio: Minor improvements to air duct movement sounds
  • Audio: Added randomisation to lockpicking sound
  • Audio: Fixed fade-out on some music tracks if stopped early

