Expanded Ping System Brief

Agents, as promised, we’ll be diving into individual elements of operation overhaul to showcase the work that is being undertaken by the team. This week we are looking at the expanded ping system! As always this is actively work in progress and is subject to change before it hits the live game.

The ping system now has two new elements: Contextual pinging and the radial ping menu.

Contextual pinging allows you to ping specific objects in the map, giving a unique visual to your ping that tells your teammates what you are pinging at a glance. No more wondering what exactly your teammate is trying to tell you from afar!

The radial ping menu is a new way to ping that is accessed by holding the ping button.

It gives you access to a variety of ping icons to communicate more advanced concepts like “defend this area”, “keep an eye out” or “don’t go there”.

Our hope is, by upgrading the ping system we will make non-verbal communication easier and open up better team-play opportunities! Stay tuned for more previews of what we are working on in the near future.