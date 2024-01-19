Update Ver.1.0f20

Share · View all patches · Build 13220848 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 17:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Momodora: Moonlit Farewell.

Today, we have updated to Ver.1.0f20.

Ver.1.0f20

Added an extra key for pausing the game: Escape. This is a "fixed" (non-bindable) key and works in conjunction with the bindable default option

Added an extra key for shooting arrows: W on keyboard, Rb on Xbox controllers, and R1 on Playstation controllers. This is a bindable key, meaning it can be changed for any other, and works in conjunction with the default option of pressing Up + Melee Attack

Added a tutorial prompt for the pause menu in the first screen of the game

We hope you continue to enjoy Momodora: Moonlit Farewell!

