Update Ver.1.0f20

Ver.1.0f20
- Added an extra key for pausing the game: Escape. This is a "fixed" (non-bindable) key and works in conjunction with the bindable default option
- Added an extra key for shooting arrows: W on keyboard, Rb on Xbox controllers, and R1 on Playstation controllers. This is a bindable key, meaning it can be changed for any other, and works in conjunction with the default option of pressing Up + Melee Attack
- Added a tutorial prompt for the pause menu in the first screen of the game
