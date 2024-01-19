 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell update for 19 January 2024

Update Ver.1.0f20

Share · View all patches · Build 13220848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Momodora: Moonlit Farewell.
Today, we have updated to Ver.1.0f20.

Ver.1.0f20

  • Added an extra key for pausing the game: Escape. This is a "fixed" (non-bindable) key and works in conjunction with the bindable default option
  • Added an extra key for shooting arrows: W on keyboard, Rb on Xbox controllers, and R1 on Playstation controllers. This is a bindable key, meaning it can be changed for any other, and works in conjunction with the default option of pressing Up + Melee Attack
  • Added a tutorial prompt for the pause menu in the first screen of the game

We hope you continue to enjoy Momodora: Moonlit Farewell!

PLAYISM

Twitter
Facebook
PLAYISM Official Site
PLAYISM Publisher Page

Changed files in this update

Depot 1747761 Depot 1747761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link