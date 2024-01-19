First patch and a thank you

A huge thank you to everyone who has played Reigns: Three Kingdoms and supported our PC release!

We've read all of the reactions and feedback we've gotten for the game and have worked hard on a small patch to fix some of the bugs that have been spotted. We truly appreciate the diligent reports the community have made and we've taken steps to give back to you all.

This post highlights the patch and other updates. For a full, detailed list of the patch notes please click the image below:



New Feature

As with the previous Reigns games, we have included the button to reset game data!

All you need to do is press the "R" key for 5 seconds. Simple!

Cao Cao

As the saying goes, speak of the devil and the devil appears! This character has caused a bit of trouble throughout development and the Netflix release. He refused to stay dead!

We have, once again, fixed it so Cao Cao will remain dead once he has died and won't appear in future events past his death. We have also fixed other characters seemingly coming back from the dead. May their spirits finally rest.

Free Wallpapers

We've made the beautiful backgrounds of the different areas you visit in Reigns: Three Kingdoms into digital wallpapers to download for personal use.

Click here to download your favourite wallpaper

Reigns Complete Set

Want to complete your Reigns experience? Save 25% on the entire Reignsverse on Steam so far in this Steam-exclusive bundle

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/37837/Reigns_Complete_Set/

Future patches

We'll continue working with the community to ensure that bugs are reported and investigated. There are a couple of points of feedback that we are looking to implement, such as achievements, which we will add in a future patch.

While the game does run on Steam Deck, we are eagerly awaiting the results of the Steam Deck verification!

And Beyond

Once again, thank you to our dedicated Reigns fans! Reigns has come a long way since 2016 and it's not going anywhere anytime soon. We are still working on even more, and will have some rocking news to announce soon!

Happy Swiping,

Nerial



Voice your suggestions and feedback to us in the Steam Discussions and Discord!

If you come across any further issues or bugs, please consult the steps in this post and report on our Discord so we can investigate and get fixes out!

