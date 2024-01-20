 Skip to content

sheepChat update for 20 January 2024

Release 1.9.125

Share · View all patches · Build 13220825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Fixed the issue with Facebook.
  • Fixed the issue with the sound system.
  • Changed the minimum value of window opacity.
  • Changed the alert sounds.
  • Updated libraries and dependencies.

Changed files in this update

windows-x64 Depot 944771
windows-x86 Depot 944772
linux-x64 Depot 944773
