Garry's Mod update for 19 January 2024

January 2024 Patch 2

View all patches · Build 13220552 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We are releasing a small patch today with some security fixes. Servers and clients are recommended to update as soon as possible.

The changelog is as follows:

  • Made Entity.PhysicsInitMultiConvex throw type errors when given invalid input
  • Removed unused DLLs from game's folder - bugreporter.dll, sixense.dll, headtrack_oculus.dll
  • Shutdown HTML after VGUI - hopefully fixes a rare crash on game exit
  • Made the BSP whitelist case insensitive
  • Blocked access to .db files via the file library
  • Made GM:OnLuaError available on client and server
  • Made LuaMesh.BuildFromTriangles correctly modify the mesh when used on an already generated mesh - This is now only permitted when the vertex count matches between existing mesh, and the new mesh.
  • Added safeguards against malformed .gma files
  • Added overflow/underflow safeguards to render.Push/PopRenderTarget functions
  • Fixed several security issues reported on HackerOne

