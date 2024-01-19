January 2024 Patch 2

Hello everyone,
We are releasing a small patch today with some security fixes. Servers and clients are recommended to update as soon as possible.
The changelog is as follows:
- Made Entity.PhysicsInitMultiConvex throw type errors when given invalid input
- Removed unused DLLs from game's folder - bugreporter.dll, sixense.dll, headtrack_oculus.dll
- Shutdown HTML after VGUI - hopefully fixes a rare crash on game exit
- Made the BSP whitelist case insensitive
- Blocked access to .db files via the file library
- Made GM:OnLuaError available on client and server
- Made LuaMesh.BuildFromTriangles correctly modify the mesh when used on an already generated mesh - This is now only permitted when the vertex count matches between existing mesh, and the new mesh.
- Added safeguards against malformed .gma files
- Added overflow/underflow safeguards to render.Push/PopRenderTarget functions
- Fixed several security issues reported on HackerOne
Changed files in this update