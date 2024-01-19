- Fixed characters appeared white for some regions.
- Fixed numbers in buff description not shown correctly.
- Fixed Nosipho shard not shown correctly.
Love Tavern update for 19 January 2024
v2.02b Updates Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Love Tavern Content Depot 1354231
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update