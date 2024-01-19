 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Love Tavern update for 19 January 2024

v2.02b Updates Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13220501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed characters appeared white for some regions.
  • Fixed numbers in buff description not shown correctly.
  • Fixed Nosipho shard not shown correctly.

Changed files in this update

Love Tavern Content Depot 1354231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link