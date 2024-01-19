1.0 Release

I want to thank everybody for the kind words said about Far Lands!

Thank you for your ideas, feedback and bug reports!

Thank you for being patient!

Thank you for giving my game a try!

Updates will continue as long as the game has a decent community size, interest from players and it's finnancially viable.

Additions:

Titanium Chestplate (Craftable in Anvil)

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/af3cfe846d058948cd04935ee6a6d670831b2f81.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/7641f9cd5653fa7a3093ac4445b0026d8bd51e4d.png)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/af3cfe846d058948cd04935ee6a6d670831b2f81.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/7641f9cd5653fa7a3093ac4445b0026d8bd51e4d.png)[/url] Shirt, Jeans (Found in regular loot boxes)

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/3d71cb640465e4367fad3cf295599ae4cb5d279d.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/5b3e03faaaeea803d8ece96ae7bb1c96880f2e69.png)[/url] [url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/3a14252832340fbf7d371acadf7d72838627e252.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/270ff404880626a6ca62c6ca876b5592d860f226.png)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/3d71cb640465e4367fad3cf295599ae4cb5d279d.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/5b3e03faaaeea803d8ece96ae7bb1c96880f2e69.png)[/url] [url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/3a14252832340fbf7d371acadf7d72838627e252.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/270ff404880626a6ca62c6ca876b5592d860f226.png)[/url] Cloth, Leather and Regular Balaklava

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/ffd00fffd0549963753784056ff781f9c0042276.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/3af9def4819b9351ec314876aaabafb737ba13af.png)[/url] [url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/31a12d105b293b6778c17504535d934cf636e175.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/45f97e718e51e0cbf66d1af9f03987fa76c9ca75.png)[/url] [url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/599e1edf47a147f84b1d8d181d027e551dc28e71.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/55a42c53aa5a701a8226ade367e1387f6f3d77a7.png)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/ffd00fffd0549963753784056ff781f9c0042276.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/3af9def4819b9351ec314876aaabafb737ba13af.png)[/url] [url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/31a12d105b293b6778c17504535d934cf636e175.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/45f97e718e51e0cbf66d1af9f03987fa76c9ca75.png)[/url] [url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/599e1edf47a147f84b1d8d181d027e551dc28e71.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/55a42c53aa5a701a8226ade367e1387f6f3d77a7.png)[/url] Birds will fly around the map to give the place more life

You can eat, drink, heal and place items using the hotbar

"Transfer all" button for dropped Backpacks

Changes:

Day-time is longer

Horses will drop their loot when they die

Horses have double the health (60->120hp)

Bullets will cause significantly smaller damage to buildings

Wind Turbine has increased power output while Raining

Adjusted some trade prices

Added Alcohol Bottle to trades

Left hand items of other players are visible now

Alcohol Bottle can be found in loot boxes too

Luggages have a chance to give 2 Alcohol Bottles

Looting a dead body or a loot box will require the player to stay in place

Mercenaries will spawn very frequent in the jungle

Chest and Cupboard storage Capacity is increased

Solar Panels and Wind Turbines will show producing power when looked at

Binoculars removed loot boxex. Only craftable now

Reduced building cost

Water Melons give more hydration points

Bug Fixes:

Dead mob bodies will remain dead for clients

Clients are able to loot dead Mercenaries now

Player will not be suspended in the air after Respawning

Horses won't teleport clients into oblivion anymore

Item and building descriptions can no longer be stuck on screen

Client death backpack can be seen by other clients too

Fixed a bug where dying in a cave keeps the same lighting level

Filling a Bottle won't reduce water in water catcher is fixed

Clients are able to access horses inventory

Stay awesome!