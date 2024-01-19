1.0 Release

I want to thank everybody for the kind words said about Far Lands!
Thank you for your ideas, feedback and bug reports!
Thank you for being patient!
Thank you for giving my game a try!
Updates will continue as long as the game has a decent community size, interest from players and it's finnancially viable.
Additions:
- Titanium Chestplate (Craftable in Anvil)
- Titanium Chestplate (Craftable in Anvil)
- Shirt, Jeans (Found in regular loot boxes)
- Shirt, Jeans (Found in regular loot boxes)
- Cloth, Leather and Regular Balaklava
- Cloth, Leather and Regular Balaklava
- Birds will fly around the map to give the place more life
- You can eat, drink, heal and place items using the hotbar
- "Transfer all" button for dropped Backpacks
Changes:
- Day-time is longer
- Horses will drop their loot when they die
- Horses have double the health (60->120hp)
- Bullets will cause significantly smaller damage to buildings
- Wind Turbine has increased power output while Raining
- Adjusted some trade prices
- Added Alcohol Bottle to trades
- Left hand items of other players are visible now
- Alcohol Bottle can be found in loot boxes too
- Luggages have a chance to give 2 Alcohol Bottles
- Looting a dead body or a loot box will require the player to stay in place
- Mercenaries will spawn very frequent in the jungle
- Chest and Cupboard storage Capacity is increased
- Solar Panels and Wind Turbines will show producing power when looked at
- Binoculars removed loot boxex. Only craftable now
- Reduced building cost
- Water Melons give more hydration points
Bug Fixes:
- Dead mob bodies will remain dead for clients
- Clients are able to loot dead Mercenaries now
- Player will not be suspended in the air after Respawning
- Horses won't teleport clients into oblivion anymore
- Item and building descriptions can no longer be stuck on screen
- Client death backpack can be seen by other clients too
- Fixed a bug where dying in a cave keeps the same lighting level
- Filling a Bottle won't reduce water in water catcher is fixed
- Clients are able to access horses inventory
Stay awesome!
