Release Notes (January 19, 2024)
What's New?
- Improved performance: Faster and more accurate search gathering site.
- Enhanced Control: Zoom while moving toward the hand for better navigation; Adjust zoom impact on camera movement speed.
- Graphics Fix: Resolved burned fields issue; removed problematic graphic setting.
- Added support for controllers.
- Increased collision resistance to prevent random injuries on the villagers.
- Resolved Antropy power upgrade issue.
- Improved visibility.
Thanks for playing! If you encounter any issues, contact support. Enjoy the update!
Changed files in this update