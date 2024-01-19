 Skip to content

Genesis of a Small God update for 19 January 2024

Release Notes (January 19, 2024)

Last edited by Wendy

What's New?

  • Improved performance: Faster and more accurate search gathering site.
  • Enhanced Control: Zoom while moving toward the hand for better navigation; Adjust zoom impact on camera movement speed.
  • Graphics Fix: Resolved burned fields issue; removed problematic graphic setting.
  • Added support for controllers.
  • Increased collision resistance to prevent random injuries on the villagers.
  • Resolved Antropy power upgrade issue.
  • Improved visibility.

Thanks for playing! If you encounter any issues, contact support. Enjoy the update!

