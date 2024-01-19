More AI-trains for Everyone!

Good news: We've not just worked on the DT5, but also on AI services in general. We have drastically reduced the performance impact of AI trains. Look forward to AI trains on all underground lines - and better performance at the same time!
Changed depots in leveldesign branch