SubwaySim Hamburg update for 19 January 2024

More AI-trains for Everyone!

Build 13220285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Good news: We've not just worked on the DT5, but also on AI services in general. We have drastically reduced the performance impact of AI trains. Look forward to AI trains on all underground lines - and better performance at the same time!

Changed depots in leveldesign branch

