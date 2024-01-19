 Skip to content

Drunk Or Dead 2: Prologue update for 19 January 2024

Taming the Beast

Drunk Or Dead 2: Prologue update for 19 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Let's fire up this steel beast and harvest crops from zombies! Our journey leads to the Preacher's shack; he brews excellent moonshine!

Join our heroes as Triss' car comes to a halt, forcing them in front of an old hangar. Hoping to find a new ride inside, they set their sights on reaching the Preacher, the master moonshiner in this crazy world. The Preacher's moonshine prevents the virus from turning people into zombies, making alcohol a crucial resource in the game.

