Taming the Beast

Let's fire up this steel beast and harvest crops from zombies! Our journey leads to the Preacher's shack; he brews excellent moonshine!

Join our heroes as Triss' car comes to a halt, forcing them in front of an old hangar. Hoping to find a new ride inside, they set their sights on reaching the Preacher, the master moonshiner in this crazy world. The Preacher's moonshine prevents the virus from turning people into zombies, making alcohol a crucial resource in the game.