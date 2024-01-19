 Skip to content

Old School update for 19 January 2024

Fashion Killer

Build 13220246

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.7 introduces an extra layer to relationships where you have to keep up with the latest fashions! Every week you can reveal what is or isn't fashionable in magazines or on billboards throughout the city.

This update also introduces cigarettes as a forbidden vice that sacrifices your health, and a couple of new vehicles that are each faster than the existing SUV! Some classrooms also now have whiteboards instead of blackboards for a little more variety. All this plus the usual bug fixes:
http://www.mdickie.com/guides/oldschool.pdf

