Live Now. January Update - Week #3

Started to implement the real modern controls. Demonstrated progress.

Wall jumping has been added, I still have to sort the double jumping.



At the moment the water can have a kind of weird effect on the modern man.



See what I mean. ːsteamsaltyː @Water



Collapsing platform seam to work, unless your falling, then they seem to not want to know you. Please don't drop onto conveyors, they just want to kill you.



Ice works, but I think it activates the old jump mechanics at the moment.



Running on conveyors, seams fine. But hell, they don't want to let you jump. Better tie those laces.





Please Note!

Modern mechanics is only available in creation mode, for you to play around with. But be aware they may break. Please make sure you have a solid floor, for modern man to stand on, from the start. Oops forgot to account for no floor when falling. If you get a red screen of death, I think you can press ESC key to get back to title screen, unless you can remember were the stop button is. Sorry for any inconvenience. Obviously the modern controls won't be put into game as main controls, until more stable, promise!



Thank you for your time, and thank you very much for your patience.