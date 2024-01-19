Textures load the game less and FPS is increased.
Now the food spoils longer.
new meat falls from chicken and pork.
The night is darker now and time is running right.
Lost Souls update for 19 January 2024
Correction, update.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Lost Souls Content Depot 1885981
