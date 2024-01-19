 Skip to content

Lost Souls update for 19 January 2024

Correction, update.

Build 13220205

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Textures load the game less and FPS is increased.
Now the food spoils longer.
new meat falls from chicken and pork.
The night is darker now and time is running right.

