Day of the Dino Survival update for 19 January 2024

Hotfix 18 - Findable & Readable Story Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13220151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Story Notes

  • Two New story notes added to island map (more on the way)

Fixes

  • Fixed Water from crashing games
  • Fixed Weapons not spawning
  • Fixed Jeeps from being drivable & tanks removed
  • Fixed World not loading
  • Fixed Fire sound not playing when players are close
  • Fixed Players from falling through rocks
  • Fixed Weapons not being able to be zoomed
  • Fixed Weapons from not doing damage to T Rex
  • Fixed New Player model from flying
  • Fixed Player names not showing
  • Fixed Smoke not loading

Feel free to leave some much-needed feedback & suggests!

  • Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)

