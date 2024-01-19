Hotfix 18 - Findable & Readable Story Notes

Story Notes
- Two New story notes added to island map (more on the way)
Fixes
- Fixed Water from crashing games
- Fixed Weapons not spawning
- Fixed Jeeps from being drivable & tanks removed
- Fixed World not loading
- Fixed Fire sound not playing when players are close
- Fixed Players from falling through rocks
- Fixed Weapons not being able to be zoomed
- Fixed Weapons from not doing damage to T Rex
- Fixed New Player model from flying
- Fixed Player names not showing
- Fixed Smoke not loading
Feel free to leave some much-needed feedback & suggests!
- Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)
