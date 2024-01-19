early access v1.11

Highlights
- Enemy health now also scales with the wave number! The exact amount depends on each enemy.
- Projectiles that generate animations on collision (like the ones produced by the Static Ionizer tower), now have their opacity reduced by 50%.
- As long as you have 3 or more unique towers, the shop is guaranteed to offer you at least one tower that you already have! >>> As long as you have 3 or more unique towers that can level up, the shop is guaranteed to offer you at least one tower that you already have! (this also excludes towers that can level up but are at level 3)
Balance Changes
Stat Upgrades after leveling up
- Attack Speed: [5%, 6%] >>> [5%, 5%]
- Range: [10%, 15%] >>> [8%, 8%]
- Armor: [4, 6] >>> [5, 5]
- Luck: [6, 8] >>> [5, 7]
- Faith: [10, 12] >>> [8, 10]
- Evasion: [6%, 8%] >>> [5%, 8%]
Enemies
Rookie
- Now spawns in groups of 3-4 at the same time.
- Base health: 80 >>> 30
Infantry
- Now spawns in groups of 2 at the same time.
- Base health: 150 >>> 80
Shieldwall
- Projectiles needed to break the shield: 80 >>> 60 (you can also break it by dashing through)
Towers
Most Luck and Faith scalings in towers have been reduced by approximately 25% in general. (varies depending on the tower)
Crystal Miner
- Crystals given: 30 >>> *2 wave number**
Life Absorber
- Fire Rate: 1.25 >>> 0.7
- Damage: 20 (+50% Strength) >>> 35 (+80% Strength)
- Range: 250 >>> 200
- Damage recovered as health: 5% >>> 2.5%
Trinkets
Weaponized Faith
- Rarity: Common >>> Uncommon
Ionized Field
- Rarity: Common >>> Uncommon
Awareness Amulet
- Enemy dash speed decrease: 20% >>> 15%
Angelic Rifle
- Faith given when obtained: 20 >>> 10
- Attack Speed given: 20% Faith (unchanged)
Golden Amulet
- Crystals given each wave: 20 >>> 10
- Now also increases the chance for enemies to drop crystals on death by 10%.
Holy Mantle
- Faith given when obtained: 40 >>> 33
Potions
Blue Devil
- Cost: 25 >>> 30
Deep Healing Heart
- Cost: 30 >>> 35
Changed files in this update