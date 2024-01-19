 Skip to content

AI Olympius update for 19 January 2024

Update 0.8.29

Update 0.8.29

19 January 2024

  • Dynamic snow/mud. It can be found in some places on different levels.
  • A dozen textures have been improved... one of them was 14 years old when I started developing the project as a teenager.
  • Character views in the headquarters are now slightly different.
  • A new element of equipment: The first chest armor can be found in the headquarters (science department, second floor).
  • New Equipment Item: Old path, a new piece of location at the beginning of the level.
  • On the island, when building certain objects, a directing arrow is now visible.
  • On the island it is now impossible to build objects inside each other.
  • On the island, when mining resources, there are now specially marked areas, cutting objects in these areas brings additional resources.

