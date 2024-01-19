- Dynamic snow/mud. It can be found in some places on different levels.
- A dozen textures have been improved... one of them was 14 years old when I started developing the project as a teenager.
- Character views in the headquarters are now slightly different.
- A new element of equipment: The first chest armor can be found in the headquarters (science department, second floor).
- New Equipment Item: Old path, a new piece of location at the beginning of the level.
- On the island, when building certain objects, a directing arrow is now visible.
- On the island it is now impossible to build objects inside each other.
- On the island, when mining resources, there are now specially marked areas, cutting objects in these areas brings additional resources.
AI Olympius update for 19 January 2024
Update 0.8.29
Patchnotes via Steam Community
