This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Recognition Manual Filtering Fix

We've addressed and improved the recognition manual filter, ensuring a smoother and more efficient experience.

Stay tuned for upcoming quality of life features that will further improve the recognition manual in the coming weeks.

Network Fixes

Work on the network issues are currently in progress, and we're expecting to deploy test builds to our testers soon.

