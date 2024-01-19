 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Package Runner update for 19 January 2024

Update Notes 1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13220072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes 1.2.0

New and optimize:

  • "SENSE" function also work on gray package；
  • Optimize "SENSE" details in the "Status" of the rest house;
  • New Content in "Help"of the sorting center ;
  • Bath ticket cost adjustment -6->-10

Fix issues：

  • Fixed some issues of incorrect text displayed in the Japanese version;
  • Fixed some issues of incorrect text displayed in the English version;
  • Fixed the issue of incorrect display of annotation text color in the Esc UI and Delete data UI;
  • Fixed the issue of BGM setting；

Changed files in this update

Depot 2484371 Depot 2484371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link