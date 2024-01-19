Update Notes 1.2.0
New and optimize:
- "SENSE" function also work on gray package；
- Optimize "SENSE" details in the "Status" of the rest house;
- New Content in "Help"of the sorting center ;
- Bath ticket cost adjustment -6->-10
Fix issues：
- Fixed some issues of incorrect text displayed in the Japanese version;
- Fixed some issues of incorrect text displayed in the English version;
- Fixed the issue of incorrect display of annotation text color in the Esc UI and Delete data UI;
- Fixed the issue of BGM setting；
Changed files in this update