1.20 Game Version Update Announcement~

The game has been officially online for 24 hours ~ Thank you for your support and affirmation of the game, we have also received a lot of feedback and suggestions from players, but also ushered in our first update (1.20 at 10:45 pm), the content of this update is as follows:
[New
- Added the function and UI of unlocking/re-locking the Boss Battle.
- Added key prompts for locked keys.
3、New key change for locked keys.
Optimization
Optimized the battle experience of some weapons/characters.
2. Weakened the life value of elite monsters and bosses in the main quest: Rescue Mishima.
Weakened the life value of elite monsters and bosses in the main quest: Rescue Xiao Xi.
4. Nerfed the life values of the elite monsters and bosses in the main quest: Rescue Rosaline.
5. Nerfed the life values of the elite monsters and bosses in the main quest: Rescue Shen Wei.
6. Nerfed the life value of elite monsters and bosses in the main quest: Rescue Thunder.
BUG Fixes
- Fixed the text description error about the vertical and horizontal axes of lens sensitivity in the camera settings.
Changed files in this update