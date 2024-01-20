1.20 Game Version Update Announcement~

The game has been officially online for 24 hours ~ Thank you for your support and affirmation of the game, we have also received a lot of feedback and suggestions from players, but also ushered in our first update (1.20 at 10:45 pm), the content of this update is as follows:

[New

Added the function and UI of unlocking/re-locking the Boss Battle. Added key prompts for locked keys.

3、New key change for locked keys.

Optimization

Optimized the battle experience of some weapons/characters.

2. Weakened the life value of elite monsters and bosses in the main quest: Rescue Mishima.

Weakened the life value of elite monsters and bosses in the main quest: Rescue Xiao Xi.

4. Nerfed the life values of the elite monsters and bosses in the main quest: Rescue Rosaline.

5. Nerfed the life values of the elite monsters and bosses in the main quest: Rescue Shen Wei.

6. Nerfed the life value of elite monsters and bosses in the main quest: Rescue Thunder.

BUG Fixes