Apex Heroines update for 20 January 2024

1.20 Game Version Update Announcement~

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been officially online for 24 hours ~ Thank you for your support and affirmation of the game, we have also received a lot of feedback and suggestions from players, but also ushered in our first update (1.20 at 10:45 pm), the content of this update is as follows:

[New

  1. Added the function and UI of unlocking/re-locking the Boss Battle.
  2. Added key prompts for locked keys.
    3、New key change for locked keys.

Optimization
Optimized the battle experience of some weapons/characters.
2. Weakened the life value of elite monsters and bosses in the main quest: Rescue Mishima.
Weakened the life value of elite monsters and bosses in the main quest: Rescue Xiao Xi.
4. Nerfed the life values of the elite monsters and bosses in the main quest: Rescue Rosaline.
5. Nerfed the life values of the elite monsters and bosses in the main quest: Rescue Shen Wei.
6. Nerfed the life value of elite monsters and bosses in the main quest: Rescue Thunder.

BUG Fixes

  1. Fixed the text description error about the vertical and horizontal axes of lens sensitivity in the camera settings.

