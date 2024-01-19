Dominions 6.01

This is a quickly made bug fix patch to address some of the problems found after release. Hopefully this will fix the most serious problems. Thanks for reporting the bugs you find. We will start to work on the next update right away, so expect another update in the near future.

General

Carrion Lady got an added random path (DG)

Carrion Lord got an added random path (WEND)

Carrion Commander was missing recuperation

Slight change to Black Dryad description.

Asphodel regrowth didn’t work, fixed

Praefectum Equitus got his priest skill.

Orb of Elemental Fire got proper fire gem generation.

Miasma (and other spells that target swamps) were unable to target swamps

Xibalba foreign recruit fix.

Liquid body could only affect demons

Invisibility spell didn’t work properly

Fix for lost mount tag lingering after transformation

Bean Sidhe was missing her sprite

NAP doesn’t affect arena battles.

Global enchantment attack no longer cares about NAPs

Sailing didn’t work properly, fixed

Attackers could retreat into defender’s fort

Eriu’s recruit in mountain/highland didn’t work

Abysia wall defenders tweaked

Better at disabling cave layer if using map with many provinces

Right-click to move didn’t work on cave entrances

History playback crashed if pressing ‘4’, fixed

F1 screen could crash the game, fixed

Well of Urd glamour gem instead of nature

The Throne of Earth gnome now costs gold.

Some mounted units with missing unmounted sprites fixed.

Imp Pets didn’t have claws

Burning ones didn’t have correct bad formation fighter value

Stat fixes

Typo fixes

Modding

AI didn’t care about #disbless, fixed

Fix for blood slave generation from sites

Map Making