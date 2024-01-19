Dominions 6.01

This is a quickly made bug fix patch to address some of the problems found after release. Hopefully this will fix the most serious problems. Thanks for reporting the bugs you find. We will start to work on the next update right away, so expect another update in the near future.
General
- Carrion Lady got an added random path (DG)
- Carrion Lord got an added random path (WEND)
- Carrion Commander was missing recuperation
- Slight change to Black Dryad description.
- Asphodel regrowth didn’t work, fixed
- Praefectum Equitus got his priest skill.
- Orb of Elemental Fire got proper fire gem generation.
- Miasma (and other spells that target swamps) were unable to target swamps
- Xibalba foreign recruit fix.
- Liquid body could only affect demons
- Invisibility spell didn’t work properly
- Fix for lost mount tag lingering after transformation
- Bean Sidhe was missing her sprite
- NAP doesn’t affect arena battles.
- Global enchantment attack no longer cares about NAPs
- Sailing didn’t work properly, fixed
- Attackers could retreat into defender’s fort
- Eriu’s recruit in mountain/highland didn’t work
- Abysia wall defenders tweaked
- Better at disabling cave layer if using map with many provinces
- Right-click to move didn’t work on cave entrances
- History playback crashed if pressing ‘4’, fixed
- F1 screen could crash the game, fixed
- Well of Urd glamour gem instead of nature
- The Throne of Earth gnome now costs gold.
- Some mounted units with missing unmounted sprites fixed.
- Imp Pets didn’t have claws
- Burning ones didn’t have correct bad formation fighter value
- Stat fixes
- Typo fixes
Modding
- AI didn’t care about #disbless, fixed
- Fix for blood slave generation from sites
Map Making
- New command: #nodeepchoice
Changed files in this update