 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue: Genesia update for 19 January 2024

Hotfix 0.9.1.d

Share · View all patches · Build 13219965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Greatly increase drop-chance of evolution card you don't already own (multiplied by 8)
    This should greatly help players obtain the first level of evolutions card, especially in survivors mode
  • Removed Survivors time in Steam leaderboard (since infinity is reachable, they don't really serve much purposes as of now)
  • Slight change to how soft card requirement are handled (before, just having the corresponding tag would be valid, now you require both the tag and another of the requirements)

Fixes

  • Divine shield not being obtainable or unlockable
  • Thunder Spirit localization causing glitch in German translation
  • Exiting and entering controls option multiple would push keybindinds down
  • Music not changing for Arena stages fight
  • Shaman Staff - bugged talent
    Reworked the talent to now use the summon system made for summoner

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067921 Depot 2067921
  • Loading history…
Depot 2067922 Depot 2067922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link