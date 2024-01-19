Hotfix 0.9.1.d

Changes
- Greatly increase drop-chance of evolution card you don't already own (multiplied by 8)
This should greatly help players obtain the first level of evolutions card, especially in survivors mode
- Removed Survivors time in Steam leaderboard (since infinity is reachable, they don't really serve much purposes as of now)
- Slight change to how soft card requirement are handled (before, just having the corresponding tag would be valid, now you require both the tag and another of the requirements)
Fixes
- Divine shield not being obtainable or unlockable
- Thunder Spirit localization causing glitch in German translation
- Exiting and entering controls option multiple would push keybindinds down
- Music not changing for Arena stages fight
- Shaman Staff - bugged talent
Reworked the talent to now use the summon system made for summoner
