Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 19 January 2024

Patch v1.6.4

Build 13219862

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Extra gems will now be granted when unlocking new Halls and Formations
  • Performance optimizations
  • Fixed a bug where unique Runes could not be replaced
  • Fixed a bug where Nightmare and DoTs would apply knockback

