- Extra gems will now be granted when unlocking new Halls and Formations
- Performance optimizations
- Fixed a bug where unique Runes could not be replaced
- Fixed a bug where Nightmare and DoTs would apply knockback
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 19 January 2024
Patch v1.6.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
