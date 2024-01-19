Closed Beta Update 1.2-15

- Added new and alternative title screen menu visuals
- Added pet the dog feature for Belzedog
-
Added Hall of Fame table to the tower of challenge
-
fixed weapon throw bug for 00_Sword
-
Further refined tutorial passage. Change Ghost Dad triggers, added disappear effect for brother.
-
Fixed Lizard Kaiser UI bug
-
Fixed the arena gate bug that prevented the gate from staying open.
-
Fixed Shop SFX Bugs
-
Changed drop rate for the hot iron swords in the boss fight (SL)
-
Added art for backheads for all armor sets
-
Conducted multiple bug fixes and made cosmetic changes across all levels.
Changed files in this update