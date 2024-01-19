 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Leif's Adventure: Netherworld Hero Playtest update for 19 January 2024

Closed Beta Update 1.2-15

Share · View all patches · Build 13219833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new and alternative title screen menu visuals

  • Added pet the dog feature for Belzedog

  • Added Hall of Fame table to the tower of challenge

  • fixed weapon throw bug for 00_Sword

  • Further refined tutorial passage. Change Ghost Dad triggers, added disappear effect for brother.

  • Fixed Lizard Kaiser UI bug

  • Fixed the arena gate bug that prevented the gate from staying open.

  • Fixed Shop SFX Bugs

  • Changed drop rate for the hot iron swords in the boss fight (SL)

  • Added art for backheads for all armor sets

  • Conducted multiple bug fixes and made cosmetic changes across all levels.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1659141 Depot 1659141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link