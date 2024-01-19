 Skip to content

Fakeway update for 19 January 2024

Added iron series weapons

Build 13219822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  1. Add iron ingots

  2. Add iron pickaxe

  3. Add iron ax

  4. Add iron sword

  5. Add iron bow

Plan

  1. Add iron helmet

  2. Add iron breastplate

  3. Add iron leggings

  4. Add fishing rod

Changed files in this update

