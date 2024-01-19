 Skip to content

Legacy Of The Pact update for 19 January 2024

2024/01/19 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13219776 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added portal to starting quests to take player back to taven
Added extra boss ability sounds
Reduce snow material to snow coverage
Overlap on the vendor quests now instant activate overlap

