 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Intravenous 2: Mercenarism update for 19 January 2024

Intravenous 2: Mercenarism is OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 13219709 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

INTRAVENOUS 2: MERCENARISM IS NOW ON STEAM!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2608270/Intravenous_2/

Take on the role of Gideon – a ruthless mercenary who cares only for his wealth. Set two months before the events of Intravenous 2, you will take on seemingly simple contracts whose effects will ripple out and affect the main game's protagonist. But why should Gideon care? He's only in it for the money.

The game is free to play and we'd love for you to give it a try.

P.S.: We have also launched a 60% discount for Intravenous!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1486630/Intravenous/

See you later, friends!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link