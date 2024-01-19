Intravenous 2: Mercenarism is OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 13219709 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 16:09:50 UTC by Wendy

INTRAVENOUS 2: MERCENARISM IS NOW ON STEAM!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2608270/Intravenous_2/

Take on the role of Gideon – a ruthless mercenary who cares only for his wealth. Set two months before the events of Intravenous 2, you will take on seemingly simple contracts whose effects will ripple out and affect the main game's protagonist. But why should Gideon care? He's only in it for the money.

The game is free to play and we'd love for you to give it a try.

P.S.: We have also launched a 60% discount for Intravenous!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1486630/Intravenous/

See you later, friends!