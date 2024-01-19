Major Update v0.5

First of all, we would like to thank all the players who play our game or are interested in it. We are thrilled to read positive reviews where we see 100+ hours logged because we know that even though our game is still an alpha version in development, it offers dozens of hours of fun waiting to be discovered in our post-apocalyptic world

Since the previous update, we've been working almost non-stop on the new update, which is mainly in the spirit of Base Building and expanding content related to building in general.

Base Building

In this update, we've focused mainly on building your own base. But it doesn't just stop at building your dream post-apocalyptic hut. You can enrich your base with many different other things such as production objects, defensive units or your own Repeater.

The whole process of building your base and your own NPCs becomes a kind of game within a game.

Modular building

We have enriched our building system with the possibility of modular building. All modular building elements such as walls, floor, ceiling, etc. from a set of wood and rust building elements are available to you immediately* from the start. You can definitely look forward to more building sets in future updates.





In order to have all the modular building blocks from the start, you must create a new character if you already own the game.

Production objects with their own NPC population

We've also expanded the buildable content to include several new production objects with their own NPC populations, which produce certain types of items or materials for you if you take care of enough stock.



Defence units

Crossbow guards or a very durable melee unit can help you with defending your base.





Production facilities

We've also added manufacturing objects that give you access to crafting more advanced items like large backpacks, vehicle parts, and ammo. These production objects are the cornerstone for us to expand the ability to produce more items in the future.

You can find building plans for production facilities in the wasteland or at various merchants.

More news

New experimental feature: Trader Auto-Intel

This feature will be especially appreciated by players who like to trade in the game. This is a feature that automatically scans the supply and demand of each trader visited. This allows it to then show you, for each item in your inventory, which trader in the world is the best one to sell or buy the item from.



This feature will be most appreciated by players who are involved in ground cargo delivery, which is a quick and efficient way to get rich!

The bonus of this new experimental feature is that it also displays the so-called TTID (Temporary Trader ID). You can use this in the experimental feature of displaying Points of Interest on the screen by typing the command /traderpoi and the TTID just mentioned in chat, adding the trader's exact location to the screen so you know immediately which direction to go.

The last important piece of information is that it doesn't store the supply and demand of so-called temporary traders - these are the ones you meet completely randomly in the world and their supply is completely unique. Once you leave, you will never meet the traders again and therefore it would not make sense to store their supply.

Starting position in the middle of the map

We decided to move the player's starting position to the middle of the map, which entailed some technical changes to the core game itself, but was very important for future development and new content for the game.

This change will unfortunately affect all current worlds, so we apologize to current players and ask them to delete their old worlds and create new ones to avoid any inconsistency issues with old worlds.

Building and vehicle status display

When managing your base, it's good to see at a glance what the status of, for example, a defensive wall is. You can find this out just by hovering over the object and you are immediately in the picture. The same applies to vehicles.





Location announcement

We love details and that's why we decided to also implement our idea, which we had for a very long time but there was no time to implement. Now when you arrive at a populated location, it will greet you with its name and a short dystopian melody.



New Inventory feature: Auto-Stack

When transferring items from inventory to crate, or vice versa, stackable items will now attempt to auto-stack if there is room for them. We know that players were very interested in this feature, so we added it to make inventory management easier.

New Faction - The Last Wastelanders Guild

The neutral faction is no longer called just neutral, but we have given it the name The Last Wastelanders Guild, TLWG for short. Neutral units are already returning attacks to factions, so our sandbox world is in for a bit more fun again.

Changes to Frank and Ron's camp

In the name of The Last Wastelanders Guild (TLWG), we've changed Frank and Ron's introductory quests and dialogue. They will welcome you with open arms and just wait to give you a quest. We've also added an exploded build plan for the Trainster vehicle to their camp so players can get familiar with the vehicles early in the game and build right away. Oh, and Frank and Ron are now androids. You'll find out why in future updates.

More changes and fixes

Added: saving the status of production objects and buildings.

Added: ability to remove a built object from the world (some objects need a hammer or pickaxe to remove)

Added: notification that the player must be near a Production Object in order to produce an item

Added: details about vehicles in the description of Construction Plans

Added: radio with music in some locations

Added: some quests will automatically create a temporary Point of Interest on the player's screen

Added: game icon

Added: help controlling the placement of Building Plans in the world

Added: new 3D android models

Added: Brute depletion animation

Change: the Snailwagon now has a tank capacity of 25 liters from the original 100 liters

Change: firearms now also reflect their condition in a random damage range from 50% to 120%. This means that if a weapon has a condition of 100%, its base damage is randomly multiplied by 100-120%. If a weapon has a status of 50% or less, the weapon's base damage is randomly multiplied between 50%-120%.

Change the required amount of items in some production recipes and building plans.

Change: the price of Plastic Plates at merchants.

Change: wastelander no longer needed for Apocahorn production

Change: fire now provides expanded production options

Change: the original production buildings can no longer be built by the player and have been replaced with new production buildings. However, the original production buildings are still functional and players can find them in the world and make them operational.

Change: shifting the distance of optimized vegetation

Change: reduce the aggressiveness of Apocahorns that spawn at feeders.

Change: slight reorganization of Building Plan categories.

Change: instead of 3D models of lowlif carcasses, we've brought back only skeletons

Change: new subtitles on spawn and player death

Change: clean water is now randomly found in the world in barrels again

Change: aluminum fragments can be found in fresh vehicle wreckage

Change: reduced XP rewards for Cargo Bros quests, as the new Trader Auto-Intel feature has made them much simpler

Change: player's initial spawn is near Frank and Ron's camp, each subsequent spawn is now in a much larger area

Change: you can now see an android in the patrol ranks of towns and settlements

Improved: inventory now does not reset to base position after moving an item

Improved: interpolation of vehicle movement

Improved: optimization of some textures for better GPU performance

Improved: when placing a building plan in the world, the object turns red if it cannot be placed

Fixed: the production book did not show the ability to make objects that required planks or pipes

Fixed: image of the object and the construction plan of the Sniper Tower

Fixed: the point of interest on the screen was 2x smaller at 4K resolution

Fixed: the placement of the Building Plan in the world could not be cancelled using the Escape key

Fixed: issue with rendering the visual effect of radioactive zone and bad air zone

Fixed: Luxer wreck did not respawn after it was destroyed

Fixed: description of Request OGD/TOS drones MK.II items

Fixed: NPC animation when throwing rocks and other items

Fixed: some text

Fixed: map could not be closed with Escape key

Our plans for 2024