 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Moonstone Island update for 19 January 2024

Updates & Bug Fixes - Jan 19, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13219657 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time for our 14th patch notes! It's mostly bug fixes today, but one fairly exciting addition...

  • Three new island shapes, including everyone's favourite, COOL S
  • Hopefully fixed the soft-lock bug when playing Sacrifice and similar cards, so you'll no longer have to SACRIFICE (heh) your day
  • Pasting a large image into the loom will no longer crash your game
  • We turned down the bridge sound in the Infinidungeon, which was previously playing at max volume. Sorry for all the heart attacks we gave you
  • Fixed the fertilizer collision mask, so now you can till the ground around a fertilized tile
  • The descriptions for some abilities were too long in some languages and didn't fit in the box! That's fixed now. Looking at you, German
  • At the end of the tutorial, the screen is supposed to fade out, but it didn't. Now it do
  • There was a bug with Spirits going into storage – basically, if your Spirit took damage or had its stats modified somehow, the game is supposed to reset the stats again when you go to sleep. But if you put those Spirits into the Science Center storage, they would keep the stat changes. Way too OP! We fixed it 👍

And that's it! Enjoyyyy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1658151 Depot 1658151
  • Loading history…
Depot 1658152 Depot 1658152
  • Loading history…
Depot 1658153 Depot 1658153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link