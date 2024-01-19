Updates & Bug Fixes - Jan 19, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13219657 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy

It's time for our 14th patch notes! It's mostly bug fixes today, but one fairly exciting addition...

Three new island shapes, including everyone's favourite, COOL S

Hopefully fixed the soft-lock bug when playing Sacrifice and similar cards, so you'll no longer have to SACRIFICE (heh) your day

Pasting a large image into the loom will no longer crash your game

We turned down the bridge sound in the Infinidungeon, which was previously playing at max volume. Sorry for all the heart attacks we gave you

Fixed the fertilizer collision mask, so now you can till the ground around a fertilized tile

The descriptions for some abilities were too long in some languages and didn't fit in the box! That's fixed now. Looking at you, German

At the end of the tutorial, the screen is supposed to fade out, but it didn't. Now it do

There was a bug with Spirits going into storage – basically, if your Spirit took damage or had its stats modified somehow, the game is supposed to reset the stats again when you go to sleep. But if you put those Spirits into the Science Center storage, they would keep the stat changes. Way too OP! We fixed it 👍

And that's it! Enjoyyyy!