[OWH Ver2.20→2.21 OWH Ver1.50→1.51]

Dear fans,

Thank you for playing One Way Heroics and One Way Heroics Plus.

This message is to inform you that a new update has gone live.

Update Contents

Fixes

[OWH/OWH+] Button prompts can now correctly display the Steam Deck button layout

Bug Fixes

[OWH/OWH+] Fixed the issue that caused the following button prompts to be swapped when using a Nintendo Switch controller: -/+, L/R Stick Press, ZL/ZR

※The button prompts for the Nintendo Switch controller assume the use of a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller connected via Bluetooth. A USB-connected controller may not work as intended.

※The button prompts for the Nintendo Switch controller assume the use of a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller connected via Bluetooth. A USB-connected controller may not work as intended. [OWH/OWH+] Fixed a bug where "View clear data for other Heroes" in Extras would sometimes cause an error

Again, thank you for you continued support.

PLAYISM

Twitter

Facebook

PLAYISM Official Site

PLAYISM Publisher Page