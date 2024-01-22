 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

One Way Heroics update for 22 January 2024

[OWH Ver2.20→2.21 OWH Ver1.50→1.51]

Share · View all patches · Build 13219482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear fans,
Thank you for playing One Way Heroics and One Way Heroics Plus.
This message is to inform you that a new update has gone live.

Update Contents
Fixes

  • [OWH/OWH+] Button prompts can now correctly display the Steam Deck button layout

Bug Fixes

  • [OWH/OWH+] Fixed the issue that caused the following button prompts to be swapped when using a Nintendo Switch controller: -/+, L/R Stick Press, ZL/ZR
    ※The button prompts for the Nintendo Switch controller assume the use of a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller connected via Bluetooth. A USB-connected controller may not work as intended.
  • [OWH/OWH+] Fixed a bug where "View clear data for other Heroes" in Extras would sometimes cause an error

Again, thank you for you continued support.

PLAYISM

Twitter
Facebook
PLAYISM Official Site
PLAYISM Publisher Page

Changed files in this update

One Way Heroics JP Content Depot 266211
  • Loading history…
One Way Heroics EN Content Depot 266212
  • Loading history…
One Way Heroics BASE Depot 266213
  • Loading history…
One Way Heroics Plus (352840) Depot 352840
  • Loading history…
One Way Heroics Plus JP Content Depot 352841
  • Loading history…
One Way Heroics Plus EN Content Depot 352842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link