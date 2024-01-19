 Skip to content

Structura update for 19 January 2024

Structura 1.3.2 released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Structura 1.3.2

Bugfixes.

Changelog:

  • Fix a case when sentinel energy was negative
  • Fix crash caused by missing sounds used in Kernel modules
  • Added more inhibitor waves in detection phase
  • Spell check texts
  • Add look at effect when attaching a new unit
  • Sentinel can undock if a unit is started and the kernel stopped
  • In case of microjump/jump/entergate really fix the position of the mining transporter
    The transporter will remain in its place after a micro jump
    Will resume mining using the new mine position

