Structura 1.3.2 released

Structura 1.3.2
Bugfixes.
Changelog:
- Fix a case when sentinel energy was negative
- Fix crash caused by missing sounds used in Kernel modules
- Added more inhibitor waves in detection phase
- Spell check texts
- Add look at effect when attaching a new unit
- Sentinel can undock if a unit is started and the kernel stopped
- In case of microjump/jump/entergate really fix the position of the mining transporter
The transporter will remain in its place after a micro jump
Will resume mining using the new mine position
Changed files in this update