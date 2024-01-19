Updated January 19, 2024 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13219441 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 20:33:36 UTC by Wendy

New template - Instant combat role-playing game template - Book of black

● This template is the official game template produced by GameCreator - Black Book. It is a real-time combat role-playing game template.

● This template includes the functionalities of the GameCreator engine, as well as the core system and editor unique to the template. Usage difficulty: ★★★★★★★

Full game controller and SteamDeck support

Partial combat demonstration

The following are some demonstration effects of battles: melee professions, ranged professions, and team battles

Role and occupation

Multi character development and free career settings, allowing for the setting of team members who can be freely disbanded, allowing for the switching of controlled characters (default button T), and the ability to set whether teammates will actively attack.

Backpack system

An independent checkered backpack that supports repositioning and dropping from the backpack to the ground

Equipment system

The equipment provides multiple parameters that can be set. After carrying it, special settings such as automatic status and immune status can be attached, and random attributes can also be set.

● Can set parts (such as head, body, weapons) and equipment categories (such as sword, hammer, staff, etc.)

● You can set the quality color of the equipment.

● You can set events when wearing and removing equipment, such as obtaining a ghost to join the team and fighting for you after wearing it, and leaving the team after removing it.

● You can set a passive state, such as when a piece of equipment has an attack effect - increasing your attack speed and reducing the target's defense after each attack.

● The style of the walking chart components can be changed after wearing.

Skill system

Skills provide a wide range of parameters to set, which can be used to create active skills, passive skills, single body attack skills, multi body attack skills, recovery skills, and so on

● Can create both active and passive skills

● Can create bullet screen skills (locking targets or pointing to directions)

● Can create individual target skills or AOE skills

● Can create skills that target enemies (such as attack skills) or our own skills (such as healing skills)

● Supports multiple combo moves, and the power and actions of each move can be set separately

● Support the creation of skills with attack effects

● Support the creation of special skills, such as attacking and repelling targets, sucking blood, rebounding damage, sprinting, blocking, etc

● Support custom setting elements and restraint effects (such as wind, water, thunder, earth)

● Support setting skills that can only be released if specified conditions are met

State system

Provides multiple parameter configurations

● Support for changes in attributes

● Supports stacking layers

● Support control class DEBUFF

● Supports DOT/HOT and can call custom events at each hop

● Support temporary hatred value changes (such as creating mocking skills)

● Supports multiple preset special effects

Combat system

● Allow setting default scene scaling ratios for both computer and mobile devices

● Free to turn on or off combat mode (hide teammates and main battle interface for use in creating storyline effects or non combat areas)

● Support setting whether teammates will leave the team after death

● Support setting storyline battles (continuing the game after death)

● Collision groups can be set, such as the default system where the protagonist and teammates will not touch (collision group=1)

● Customize the left and right mouse button functions on the computer (move, attack, skill)

● Supports running by pressing the SHIFT key (default key position), and can also use

equipment/skills/status to improve default movement speed

● Enemy can be set to actively attack (based on alert range), passively attack, or not attack

● Support hate system, can set whether enemies choose targets based on the hate list

When the enemy raises their hand to attack, if the target suddenly leaves the attack range, they will wave their hand in the air after dropping it

● Can set events after the target's death, such as creating kill missions or storyline monsters

● There are states of entering and exiting combat, such as the ability to set certain skills that cannot be used or can only be used during combat

Partial feature demonstration

● After wearing equipment, change the style of the parts, adjust the attack speed, and customize the combo effect of regular attacks

● Pick up dropped equipment and items after killing enemies

● Use guards from the same camp (non teammates) to kill enemies

● Can set the enemy's alert range, non combat movement speed, and path (behavior), and start chasing after the enemy once they are detected

Advanced extensions

● Due to the engine's support for plugins and scripts, it can be freely extended on the basis of templates.

● More features waiting for you to experience!

About Material Utilization Rules

● The built-in materials in the template are allowed for commercial use.

● If used for non GameCreator engines, it is necessary to purchase a professional version of GC software and indicate the source.

● It is not allowed to resell slightly modified material versions, but free sharing is allowed and must be consistent with this rule.

**

Engine - Adjust

**

● Currently, it has provided access to the platform in regions other than Chinese Mainland and supports email registration

● Fix errors where game saves uploaded to GC cloud servers may be damaged

● Fix the issue where the command "modify scene object module properties" may report errors when modifying scene object animation to 0

● Fix the error where the interface editor still displays other components selected when no instruction is selected in event preview mode

● Optimize the display of numbered text for scene object auxiliary boxes

● Fix custom instructions, use event fragments for data structures, and enable arrays. Will cause the editor to freeze

● Fixed an error where the font size increased after the game was run due to the font smoothing option being selected for text input

● Fix the game value and custom condition interface, which may display empty data errors

Optimized the problem of inputting negative numbers into the nine grid components

● Fixed an error where the first tag was not selected by default in the game value interface of numerical variables

● The cover format of the plugin published in the editor is now compatible with gif (only preview the first frame)

● Other minor adjustments

● New: Custom values have been added to enable the acquisition of module numbers for non reference modes

● New addition: Various operation symbols have been added to the commands "Modify scene object properties", "Modify scene object module properties", "Set player properties", and "Set world properties" when modifying values, such as+=-=

● Added: Command "Wait for video playback to complete"

Optimizing videos may cause several frames of black screen during display

● Fix the issue of in-game debugging content in the demo game of the community opened in the editor

● Fixed the error of the instruction "Display Video" not being able to set the playback time to 0 and the issue of incorrect phrase descriptions in variable mode

● Archive screenshots no longer use visible to avoid triggering display and disappearance events

● Fix the issue of incorrect display effect when disabling permission to operate all objects

● API: ProjectClientSceneObject adds distribution TOUCH/AWAY_ TOUCH event

● Program: Optimize ProjectClientSceneObject to clean up possible residual listening events during destruction

● Add a walking map of "Lao Wu", an outstanding contributor to the community

● Add a walking map of the community's outstanding contributor "Star Lord"

● Fixed several code error issues during vscode compilation

● Fix the error where the playback time of the command "Display Video" cannot be set to 0

● Fix the error that may cause the previously obtained picture book to not be saved during real-time file reading

Official template: SRPG - "Formation of light", a 2D battle chess role-playing template